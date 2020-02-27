A win over Laredo United South may have been the highlight for the Rams soccer team in the first half of district play.
Del Rio finished off the first half of play in District 29-6A going 1-1-1 in its final three matches to end 1-1-4 and with four points. Teams earn three points for each win and one point for each draw.
Following the 2-1 win over South, the Rams lost 4-1 to Laredo Alexander. Emanuel Vela scored Del Rio’s lone goal in the loss.
In the first half finale, Del Rio tied Eagle Pass, 2-2. Mark Limon scored his goal on a free kick and Angel Alderete scored his goal on a penalty kick.
The Rams will have a bye this weekend. They will resume play on Tuesday when they host the Laredo United Longhorns at 6:30 p.m. at Walter Levermann Ram Stadium. Junior varsity plays at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.