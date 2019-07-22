Del Rio’s girls basketball program was well represented at a recent high school all-star basketball game in San Angelo.
Del Rio High 2019 graduates Parker Alsup and Natalya Manrique recently participated in the 7th Annual West Texas Basketball Coaches All-Star Game at Angelo State University’s Junell Center.
The two girls were joined by Del Rio head coach Chris Jost, who served as the head coach for Team West, as well as Queens assistants David Ruiz and Marisa Soto.
The girls’ game was one of several played that day that featured some of the top players from schools throughout the state. Players from Blooming Grove, Fort Worth Brewer, Ballinger, Slaton, Rockwall, Crystal City, Blanket, Edmondson, Christoval, Post and Menard competed as part of the Team West.
Clad in Blue, the Team West squad was able to get the better of their counterparts from Team Texas, which featured players from North Crowley, Sonora, Keene, Wall, Gorman, Nueces Canyon, Lockney, Coleman, Springlake-Earth and Sterling City.
Team West took the game by a final score of 80-59.
The all-star game capped the high school basketball careers for Alsup and Manrique.
Alsup was a three-time all-district selection, twice being named to the District 29-6A First Team. Locally, Alsup was the named the Queens’ Most Outstanding Player and she was named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Academic All-State Team.
Manrique was an all-district honorable mention this season. Manrique was also recognized as the Queens’ Most Improved Player this season.
Both girls were also academic all-district selections.
