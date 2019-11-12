The state’s top long distance high school runners converged in Round Rock this weekend as the cross-country season came to an end.
For the 15th straight year, Del Rio High School was represented at the meet thanks to junior Ozlynn Urias. The sole representative from the Queen City placed 61st out of 149 runners and was the 12th best runner out of Region IV-6A.
Urias finished the 5K course in 18:54.79. This was her first trip to the state meet.
“We are very proud of her accomplishments this season,” Del Rio head cross-country coach Vickie Perez said.
Last year Urias just missed out on a trip to state, but this year belonged to the junior running machine. She finished first in five meets this year including the District 29-6A Cross-Country Meet and had top five finishes in two other meets.
At the Region IV-6A meet, Urias finished 12th in her race and qualified for Saturday’s state meet.
Prosper sophomore Aubrey O’Connell won the Class 6A girls race with a time of 17:05.95. Eva Jess of El Paso Franklin was second in 17:12.18, Avery Clover of Humble Atascocita was third in 17:35.88, Sara Scott of Comal Smithson Valley was fourth in 17:47.40, and rounding out the top five was Natalie Cook of Lewsville Flower Mound in 17:48.86.
In the team results, Southlake Carroll won the title with 45 points. Humble Kingwood was second with 91 points, Prosper was third with 105, Coppell was fourth with 121 points, and Lewisville Flower Mound was fifth with 150 points.
Perez also announced that the San Felipe Del Rio CISD’s annual cross-country meet will be Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. at Walter Levermann Ram Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.