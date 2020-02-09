Local baseball fans will get a chance to be part of a meet and greet with Del Rio's own part of the recent World Series.
Del Rio's "Super" Jack Mayfield, a member of the Houston Astros organization, will be at Cripple Creek Steakhouse, 5667 US Highway 90 W, Monday evening as part of an official farewell event before he departs before spring training.
The event will take place Monday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Fans can bring items for Mayfield to autograph, but there is a two-item limit.
Fans will also be able to take a photo with the utility infielder.
In addition, raffle tickets to win an an autographed bat and Astros ball cap will be available for $5. All proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the Del Rio Little League and Del Rio Babe Ruth Baseball League.
Mayfield, a 2009 graduate of Del Rio High School, has been a part of the Houston Astros organization since 2013. He made his debut with the pro club on Memorial Day in 2019, hitting a double in his first at-bat and later driving in a run in a 6-5 win.
Mayfield is just the fourth Del Rioan to play in the major leagues and the first since Dave Chalk played 27 games for the Kansas City Royals in 1981.
