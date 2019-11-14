When Queens head basketball coach Chris Jost said sophomore Laila Betancourt entered this season already in basketball shape and ready to go, he wasn’t kidding.
Betancourt, Del Rio’s force in the post, scored 24 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as her double-double powered the Queens to an 81-48 win over the Uvalde Lobos in Tuesday’s season opener.
Betancourt was one of two Queens to score in double digits and one of 10 Queens overall to notch a point as Del Rio was never really challenged by the visitors from Uvalde.
Jost started the game with his returners hitting the floor first including Betancourt, 2018-19 all-district selection Jazanay Allen-West, Renee Villarreal, Nataly Gonzalez and Sydney Ballard. The group immediately put pressure on Uvalde and forced turnovers throughout the first quarter.
But Uvalde hung tough and made a rally near the end of the quarter, cutting deep into Del Rio’s lead and leaving the Queens only up by two, 16-14, at the end of the first.
The second quarter was a different story, though, as Del Rio ratcheted up the pressure and stymied Uvalde on the Lobos’ offensive end. The Queens held Uvalde to just seven points in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, Del Rio’s offense began to heat up.
After being held scoreless in the first quarter, Allen-West took control and scored eight points in the second quarter including earning a pair of and-one opportunities as she seemed to meet little resistance on her way to the basket.
Betancourt also started to heat up, scoring six points in the second quarter to help the Queens carry a 41-21 lead into halftime.
The third quarter belonged mostly to Del Rio’s reserves as Jost did his best to give his starters a break. They responded with a 9-0 run to start the third quarter. Mallory Polanco, a junior varsity standout last season, came off the bench to score four points in the third as the low-scoring quarter ended with the Queens taking a 54-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Betancourt took over. The second-year varsity post player scored 12 of her points in the final quarter.
Allen-West finished with 15 points to join Betancourt in double digits. Ballard had nine points, Gonzalez had eight points, Eliana Rodriguez and Villarreal each scored six points, Victoria Menchaca and Polanco each had four points, Diana Diaz had three points, and Nayeli Torres had two points.
Villarreal led the team with seven assists, Ballard had six rebounds and a team-high six steals, and Rodriguez, Menchaca and Kimberly Hernandez tied for the team lead with one block each.
Del Rio is scheduled to travel to San Antonio this weekend for the Harlandale ISD Tournament. The freshmen and junior varsity Queens will also hit the road this weekend as they travel to Fredericksburg to compete in a tournament there.
The Queens’ next home game will be Tuesday, Nov. 19, as Del Rio hosts Crystal City. Freshmen and JV will play at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity teams at 6:30 p.m. at the Carl P. Guys Memorial Gymnasium.
