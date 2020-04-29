High school soccer was one of the few spring sports that nearly completed its regular season before UIL shut down academic and athletic competitions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite not being able to complete its regular season, though, the coaches of District 29-6A gathered and voted on the all-district selections for the 2019-20 season.
Del Rio High, which finished district play with one win, seven losses and one draw, placed 10 players on the all-district teams.
Leading the group was junior midfielder Angel Aldrete. For the second consecutive season, Aldrete was named the District 29-6A co-Midfielder of the Year. It’s the third consecutive year he has earned all-district honors. He was an honorable mention selection as a freshman and in addition to being co-midfielder of the year he was also a first team all-district selection this season. Aldrete tied for the team lead in goals scored with six, but had three assists during district play as well.
Joining him on the first team were fellow Rams Mark Limon, a forward, and Luis Estrada, a midfielder.
Limon has made it a habit of earning all-district honors. A senior, Limon was named to the all-district second team as a freshman and as a sophomore before earning first team honors as a junior last season. Limon also netted six goals during district play and had an assist as well.
Estrada’s selection to the all-district first team is his first. He is a junior.
Earning a place on the all-district second team were sophomore defender Demian Fernandez, junior defender Daniel Garcia and junior defender Noe Trujillo. All three Rams players made their first appearances on the all-district teams this season.
Three Rams were also named as all-district honorable mentions. They were junior defender Christian Perez, junior midfielder Emanuel Vela and senior goalkeeper Marqece Clark.
Vela was the only member of the trio to have achieved all-district honors prior to this season. He was an honorable mention selection as a sophomore as well. He was third on the Rams in scoring during district play with two goals.
Senior defender Sebastian Tamez was named to All-District All-Academic team.
Laredo Alexander led all teams with 15 all-district selections including four on the first team, four on the second team, three honorable mentions and four all-academic.
Laredo LBJ and Laredo United each had 14 all-district selections to tie for second. LBJ had a district-high five first teamers, five second teamers, three honorable mentions and one all-academic. United had four first teamers, four second teamers, three honorable mentions and three all-academic.
Laredo Nixon and Laredo United South each had 12 all-district selections. Nixon had four first teamers, four second teamers, three honorable mentions and one all-academic. South had three first teamers, three second teamers, three honorable mentions and three all-academic.
Del Rio had 10 all-district selections and Eagle Pass had nine. Eagle Pass had three first teamers, three second teamers, three honorable mentions and one all-academic.
