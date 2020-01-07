Del Rio’s run at the Brahmas Holiday Shootout resulted in the Rams going 3-1 overall and finishing third.
The Rams were 2-0 after the first day of play on Friday and then returned to the court Saturday morning to take on Los Fresnos.
After a close first quarter, the Falcons used 46 combined points in the second and third quarters to pull away from Del Rio and hand the Rams their first loss of the tournament, 73-50.
Los Fresnos led 17-16 at the end of the first quarter, but then outscored Del Rio 20-11 in the second quarter to take a 37-27 lead into halftime.
That led grew even larger in the third quarter as Los Fresnos outscored Del Rio, 26-10, to take a 63-37 lead into the final quarter of play.
Luis Arteaga was the only Rams player to score in double digits, notching 17 points including three 3-pointers. Sebastian Sanchez, Franky Padilla, Cesar Gavia and J.J. Cervantes each had six points, Nicolas Rivera had three points, and Aiden Huerta, Mauro Garza and Frankie Avendaño each had two points in the loss.
The loss dropped the Rams to the third place game where they’d meet Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North.
In the most competitive game for Del Rio in the tournament, the Rams took a 10-point lead in the first quarter, 24-14. However, PSJA North was game and answered with a 27-point second quarter, nearly matching the Rams’ output, but still trailed by nine points at halftime, 50-41.
PSJA North wiped out that deficit in the third quarter, outscoring the Rams, 24-15, and sent the two teams into the fourth quarter tied at 65-65.
Del Rio didn’t fold, though and outscored PSJA North 18-12 in the final period of play to secure an 83-77 win and third place.
The Rams were led by Arteaga, who scored 30 points thanks to eight 3-pointers. Arteaga’s performance in Kingsville helped the junior earn all-tournament honors as well.
Gavia finished with 23 points and Sanchez added 10 points. Cervantes had eight points, Franky Padilla had six points, Huerta had three points, Avendaño scored two points and Garza had one point.
The Rams will be home for the start of the new year but then travel to Laredo Friday to face LBJ in the district opener. Del Rio’s next home game will be Tuesday, Jan. 7, when they host Laredo Nixon at 6:30 p.m. at the Carl P. Guys Memorial Gymnasium. Sub-varsity plays at 5 p.m.
