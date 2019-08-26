A link between Del Rio’s sports past and present has passed away.
Lupe DeHoyos, the only man to coach at San Felipe High School, the original Del Rio High and the consolidated Del Rio High School, passed away Thursday morning after a lengthy illness. He was 82.
The San Felipe High School graduate became a fixture in Del Rio sports for decades, from his playing days for the Mustangs to his time as athletic director for the San Felipe Del Rio CISD. DeHoyos’ influence stretched into the new millennium when he served as a member of the public school district’s board of trustees.
Even after his high school playing days were done DeHoyos remained active. He played on baseball teams that competed in Mexico and even competed in a charity tackle football game, called the Turkey Bowl, alongside former high school football players such as Al Best, Danny Chavira, Efrain Valdez, Eloy Padilla, Armando Fernandez, Jesse Cardenas and Tony Guzman.
If it was a sport, DeHoyos probably tried it. Football, baseball, even boxing were part of DeHoyos’ youth. According to the News-Herald archives, DeHoyos boxed in Del Rio and later as a Sul Ross University student. He even served as a referee in bouts.
In the 1970s, DeHoyos oversaw slow pitch softball and tennis as part of the city’s summer recreation program before eventually becoming the overall recreation director.
DeHoyos’ legacy with Del Rio High School will forever be tied with the Rams football program. Each year, the program presents the Del Rio High Prestigious Sportsmanship Award in honor of Lupe DeHoyos during its awards ceremony. The award has been presented annually since 1996 and was personally presented by DeHoyos himself until illness prevented him from doing so in recent years.
News of DeHoyos’ death struck a chord with many News-Herald readers and former Del Rio athletes and students.
“Lupe DeHoyos was my high school baseball and football coach and throughout the years we had the best of relationships as friends. My deepest condolences to Lupe’s family. May he always be remembered and rest in peace,” Roger Blanks wrote.
Anna Guys, daughter of former News-Herald sports editor Carl Guys, for whom the newer high school gymnasium at Del Rio High is named, said, “Mr. DeHoyos spent a lot of time with my dad to better the athletes of Del Rio. My condolences to the family. I bet he’s already talking with my dad up there in the blue sky.”
“Thoughts and prayers for his family. Mr. DeHoyos was a kind-hearted man that would do anything for you. He was our athletic director when I was in high school playing sports, and he was always so supportive. He was that way until the very end. You would always see him supporting his Rams and Queens. RIP sir,” Emily Cooper said.
The San Felipe Del Rio CISD also released a statement regarding DeHoyos’ passing. The release reads: “We sadly inform you of the loss of one our most beloved educators, former high school coach and longtime school board member Mr. Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ DeHoyos. Coach DeHoyos, a strong advocate for athletics in Del Rio, passed away this morning from a longtime illness. ‘Coach DeHoyos,’ as he was lovingly called by his peers and students, was an exemplary leader, an inspiring teacher and a phenomenal coach. We will all miss him more than words can express.”
