Editor's note: This feature will take a look back at some of the favorite sporting moments as recommended by Del Rio News-Herald readers.
The Game: 2005 Class 5A, Region IV Boys Basketball Area Playoff
The Place: Uvalde High School in Uvalde, Texas
The Date: Feb. 25, 2005
“The Rams’ basketball team gave its loyal and faithful following its own example of “Friday Night Lights” with a stunning 71-69 overtime win over Schertz Clemens in Uvalde.”
This was one of those games that has grown in legend over the years. In a town of 40,000 people, half of them have seemingly said they were at this game.
The subject of this “My Favorite Game” was submitted by Roy Austin.
“The reported seating for the Uvalde gym was 1,400. Del Rio occupied its side of 850 seats and at least three-fourths of the visitors side of 550 seats.”
The late Bill Jewell , the former Del Rio News-Herald sports editor, often loved re-telling this game to whomever would listen. His favorite part was describing how people were already leaving the gym, and some were in the parking lot, when Del Rio senior Jermaine Bishop grabbed the rebound off a missed free throw, drove down the floor, and launched a 3-pointer that sank through the net as time expired, tying the game at 59-59 and sending the two teams to overtime.
“The crowd quickly returned to their seats to settle in for the overtime.”
The 2005 Del Rio Rams basketball team was already a historic team. Since 1993-94, no Rams team had reached the second round of the playoffs much less the regional quarterfinals.
Leading the way was Bishop, a 6-3 shooting guard whose game harkened back to the days of Michael Brown and current Rams coach Joe Nieto and their 1994 run through the playoffs.
While Bishop, who played collegiately at Temple College before transferring to Northern Arizona University, was the man who kept the Rams’ season alive, he wasn’t the only star on the team. Sergio Gomez, Nathan Molina, Danny Torres, Daggy Juarez and Jacob Washington all had a hand in the Rams’ success under the guidance of then-head coach Rusty Frazier.
“The game was played close most of the way with neither team pulling away by more than six points or so.”
Del Rio and Clemens was like a pair of boxers feeling each other out for the first few rounds before delivering some big blows to wow the crowd and score the big points.
The first quarter score was 7-6, and Bishop and Molina combined to score 12 points in the second quarter to help keep Del Rio within striking distance as the Rams trailed 22-21 at halftime.
In the third quarter Clemens grabbed a six-point lead, but Torres stepped up with six points of his own to tie the game at 35-35. The Rams would control the third quarter, scoring 21 points in the quarter, and taking a 42-21 lead into the fourth.
“Finally, with less than 10 seconds remaining on the clock in overtime, Sergio Gomez was fouled and sank two free throws for the victory that will send the Rams into the Regional quarterfinals.”
It was a wild fourth quarter and overtime, highlighted by Bishops’s answered prayer from beyond the 3-point line.
In the end, Gomez’s free throws were the final nails in the coffin for the Buffaloes. Bishop and Molina finished the game with 19 points each and Torres had 15, all in the second half. Juarez had eight, Washington five and Gomez five.
Del Rio would go on to face the Warren Warriors, whom the Rams had lost to twice during district play. Each loss was by two points.
Unfortunately, Del Rio’s dream run came to an end against Warren as the Warriors, led by future Tulsa Hurricane and NBA player Ben Uzoh, defeated the Rams in the third round, 66-49.
Bishop had a stellar basketball career. In addition to being unanimous First Team All-District, along with Torres, he was also named to the All-Region team and was named to the All-State Third Team by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. Torres was also named All-Region.
After playing at Temple, he transferred to Northern Arizona University. Despite contracting acute rhabdomyolysis during routine shoulder surgery in 2007, Bishop, who had to re-learn how to walk, returned to the court in late 2007. He wound up as a two-time finalist for the V Foundation Comeback Award.
