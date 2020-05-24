To say this was one of the most unique seasons in Del Rio Rams baseball history would be an understatement.
On the one hand, the team notched a big win over Texas powerhouse Corpus Christi Moody and posted at least two wins in each of the tournaments the Rams competed in.
On the other hand, the team did not play a single home game as the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the baseball season just as district play was about to begin for Del Rio.
Rams head coach Nick Mendez has been around baseball his entire life and admits this was a season he’ll never forget.
Mendez said when the discussion regarding what to do in the face of the spread of COVID-19 he did his best to keep his team informed and their spirits upbeat.
“When we first started talking about what we were going to do there were lots of mixed messages. UIL talked about delaying games. They talked about canceling the sub-varsity season. They gave us, the coaches in the district, some flexibility as to what wanted to do. The original plan was to postpone those sub-varsity games and play something later in the year,” Mendez said. “We really didn’t want to stop. The plan was for us to go fast and furious. There were talks about playing three games a week, double headers, playing Fridays and Saturdays. We were just trying to stay as positive as possible. When play was suspended, we told our kids that the season wasn’t over. We made sure to remind everyone to stay sharp and stay ready. We told them not to hang up those cleats.”
Using the phone app WhatsApp, Mendez said he was able to communicate with the team as a group. He said he passed along workout routines and encouraged his kids to work on throwing and hitting whenever they could. He said sometimes that meant they had to make do with what they had or where they lived. Sometimes it was working with a tennis ball and throwing it against a wall and sometimes it was just simulating swings.
Mendez said he, his coaches and players remained optimistic that some kind of baseball season would eventually return. When the word came down from UIL that the season was officially canceled, Mendez knew the message would hit his seniors the hardest.
“I know sports is not the most important thing ever, but to a 14-15-year-old kid it can be. When we finally told them the season was done … well, it hit our seniors a little different,” Mendez said. “I delivered the message in two ways. To our underclassmen, I said I was looking forward to seeing our kids coming back and reminded them to build on the season we were having. The second part was for the seniors. It was the end for them, and no one was expecting it. Truth is, high school sports ends for everyone and it’s something we talked about all the time. The thing I wanted them to take away was to get the most out of every quarter, every inning, every workout day. This is what graduation feels like … once it’s done you’re no longer a high school kid. In this case, once (UIL) just said ‘stop’, everything stopped.”
This will be the first year that UIL does not crown a state baseball champion at any level dating back to the first year a champion was crowned in 1948-49. Seasons have been extended due to illnesses or the threat of illness, most recently the H1N1 outbreak in 2009. Mendez said he remembers when UIL playoff rules were changed to a one-game format due to an outbreak of staph infections, but he said he’d never experienced like this season.
“That was the closest to being a part of something like this. It was a big deal back then but still we played,” Mendez said. “In no way does that express what’s going on right now. Our district stepped up and did the best they could. If we would have had a rash of cases that would have just been terrible. Our school district did the best things it possibly could and laid out the best plan it could come up with. It pretty much followed what everyone else was doing. Out here in Del Rio, we’re pretty much alone, so we’ve always managed ourselves. This thing really, really showed how much of a part we are in the big picture.”
Though the decision to end the season came on April 17, Mendez said it has still been a difficult thing for his seniors – Jacob Benavidez, Diego DeLeon, Joe Diaz Jr., Andres Ibarra and Isaiah Montelongo – to wrap their heads around.
“I just met with the seniors again as we handed out our scholarships and they’re still busted up. There’s really no answer to how and why this all happened,” Mendez said.
Mendez added that part of what has made this hurt even more was because of Del Rio’s size. He said being a small town has his its benefits, but when your year is defined by what season you play, losing out on that part of your routine can be tough.
“In a bigger town, like San Antonio, you can be in five different overlapping leagues no matter the sport, it seems. You can play during fall, spring, summer … you can play year-round in all sports. In Del Rio, we have the things that we have here. Our kids run the calendar and our lives because we’re always traveling or always at games or practices,” Mendez said.
Despite the sadness that comes from losing out on playing, Mendez said there are plenty of positive lessons he and other coaches have taken away from the absence of play. Most of the lessons come in the form of getting kids ready to play sooner than later.
“We have got to try our best to prep them earlier. We share athletes here, that’s just how it goes. Eighty percent of our kids play football or run track, so they may not be ‘game ready’ right away. That may come in game five or by the time district starts. Now, the players need to realize that as soon as we get them they need to get ready for baseball. No matter the sport, we need to take complete advantage of the time we have as soon as we get them,” Mendez said.
Mendez also saw the shutdown from a different point of view. His son, Matt, was the Del Rio Rams starting quarterback during the fall and was the school’s starting shortstop. Only a sophomore, the younger Mendez still has two years left ahead of him. It would have been easy for him to look at the early time off as a time to relax and just be a kid, but the elder Mendez said he and his wife have always stressed the importance of academics. So if he’s not going to be able to hit the field, he’s going to hit the books.
“Matt’s been able to see examples of kids here who have overachieved and underachieved. He knows what it takes to succeed whether it’s grade-wise, attention-wise or focus-wise. I’ve always told that sports eventually ends. Now he’s seen that first hand,” Mendez said. “He’s still hitting every day, still throwing every day, and he’s still working on his academics. His mom is on him for his grades all the time and me, well he knows that if his grades slack, he doesn’t play.”
“He still has two years to go, but I told him this is what it feels like when his senior year ends and he’s really taken to that. Two of those seniors were having the year of their lives and it’s hit them hard,” Mendez added.
While he remains optimistic that things will eventually return to normal, Mendez admits that not having any kind of definitive timeframe makes things a little more difficult.
“We’re all desperate to see something very positive next year whether it’s schools reopening, academics returning or just something positive in the state and in the country. We are all still looking for the big stuff to come back,” Mendez said. “This whole thing shows us that we have a lot of freedoms and a lot of gifts we take advantage of. It’s been the perfect example of things we have and other people don’t.”
Even if Del Rio gets to return to school and resume athletics and academics, it doesn’t guarantee a return to normalcy. Travel still has to be considered, and in district competition that could be even tougher. Both Laredo and Eagle Pass, which compete in the same district as Del Rio, have been hit hard by COVID-19 and have experienced more than 90 positive cases. Eagle Pass has had just one death from the virus, but Laredo has had 18.
“That’s going to affect us. People are still under the shade about that. Those are the schools that we compete against and if they’re still shutdown then who do we compete against. We need to be understanding and take care of ourselves and pray for the best,” Mendez said.
For now, sports fields are still empty and while Governor Greg Abbott has given the green light for many sports to resume, there are still caveats in place and still guidelines to follow. It’s a different world than the ones the seniors saw when they started school in August, but Mendez said what they’ve learned so far this year can carry them a long way.
“We really want to show gratitude for the good kids they were. How they handled this whole mess … it’s just an example of the good kids we have in Del Rio,” Mendez said. “Hopefully they’re ready to go and see a clear path in front of them. I want to wish them the best and hope they’re prepared the best they could be.”
