Del Rio's Alejandro De Luna goes through drills during the first day of practice Monday at Walter Levermann Ram Stadium. De Luna is a returner for the Rams and an all-district award winner a season ago.
There was plenty of excitement around Walter Levermann Rams Football Stadium Monday afternoon as the Del Rio Rams took the field for their first practice of the 2020 season.
Although the start of the season is more than a month later than usual, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the feeling was more one of relief than fear as players and coaches donned masks and gaiters for the first workouts of the fall campaign.
