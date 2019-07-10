Del Rio’s run in the Little League Texas District 35 10-12-year-old Softball Tournament is over.
The team was held to one run on three hits as they fell to Eagle Pass, 12-1, in the championship game Tuesday night at the Val Verde County Sports Complex.
Eagle Pass now advances to the sectional tournament in San Antonio.
Eagle Pass scored six runs in the first inning as they took advantage of two Del Rio errors and timely hitting.
Roccia Moreno delivered the first big blow with a two-run triple that staked her team to a 2-0 lead. She later scored on a passed ball to make the score 3-0.
Brianna Perez then made it 6-0 when she ripped a two-out, two-run single.
Eagle Pass added to its lead in the bottom of the second inning, scoring five more runs.
Michelle Torralba’s two-run double pushed the lead to 8-0 early in the second. Alessa Gonzalez, Anahi Gutierrez and Gabriella Galvan helped add to the Eagle Pass lead with an RBI each.
Del Rio got on the board in the top of third inning.
Alexa Borrego picked up Del Rio’s first hit with a leadoff double. Aubany DeLaO then drove in what turned out to be Del Rio’s only run of the game with a single to left field that plated Borrego.
Del Rio would have only one more hit after that, a single by Ithalia Ozuna in the top of the fourth inning.
Eagle Pass closed out its scoring in the bottom of the third inning as Nayelli Velasquez reached on a fielder’s choice before being replaced at first by Torralba. Torralba later scored on a wild pitch to cap her team’s 12-run output.
Del Rio’s 10-12-year-old softball all-stars included Larissa Avalos, Alexa Borrego, Syann Casillas, Christi Colunga, Aubany DeLaO, Aryana Hernandez, Yarexy Hernandez, Hope Martinez, Melina Martinez, Rebecca Mitchell, Andrea Montelongo, Ithalia Ozuna and Miamor Salazar. Manager for the team was Eileen Chavarria, and coaches were Anthony Luna and Anthony Martinez.
8-10-year-old
Baseball
Del Rio kept its hopes for a championship alive Tuesday night with 25-2 win over La Pryor in the 8-10-year-old baseball tournament.
Del Rio was scheduled to next face Eagle Pass Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the complex in the tournament’s championship game. If Del Rio wins, the two teams would play again Thursday night.
Eagle Pass won the first meeting between the two teams on Sunday, taking the game by a score of 18-0.
8-10-year-old
Softball
Del Rio knocked off La Pryor, 16-6, to advance to the championship game of the Little League Texas District 35 8-10-year-old Softball Tournament.
The team advanced past a game La Pryor team to move into the title showdown with Eagle Pass. Eagle Pass defeated Del Rio Monday night, 14-0, to advance to the championship game.
The title game was scheduled for Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in Eagle Pass.
10-12-year-old Baseball
Del Rio dropped its first game of the Little League Texas District 35 10-12-year-old Baseball Tournament Tuesday night, falling to Eagle Pass, 10-4.
The team will play again tonight at 7 p.m. in an elimination game against Crystal City. If Del Rio wins, they will have a rematch with Eagle Pass Friday night at 7 p.m. in the tournament’s championship game.
The tournament is being played in La Pryor. There is a $3 parking fee to help cover tournament costs.
