Del Rio took advantage of a near perfect day of weather and surged to a big lead on the first day of competition at the annual Brown Automotive Del Rio High School Girls Golf Tournament.
The Queens shot a 411 on the first day and carry a 30-stroke lead over the next closest team from Eagle Pass C.C. Winn.
Only five teams are competing in the two-day tournament. Del Rio High has one team, Eagle Pass High has a team, Eagle Pass C.C. Winn has two teams and South San has a team in the tournament.
Del Rio is in first with a 411. Eagle Pass C.C. Winn Black has a 441 followed by Eagle Pass with a 471. South San is fourth with a 476 and C.C. Winn Silver is fifth with a 562.
The Queens started off Friday’s round a little rough. According to head coach Oscar Cardenas, several of the girls shot 50 or above on the front nine, which was significantly higher than what they’d shot in recent tournaments.
“They were disappointed,” Cardenas said. “They feel they can do better and I expect they’ll come out determined on Saturday.”
Del Rio was led by Lorena Torres and Leanna Galindo. Both shot 100. Torres’ highlight came on Hole No. 6 as she hit the green in two, and then read the break perfectly to sink her putt for a birdie.
Mia Grace Paredes shot a 102 followed by Alejandra Torres with a 109 and Emerald Garcia with a 116.
Del Rio’s Mia Arredondo competed as a medalist and a shot a 108 on Friday.
Individually, Lorena Torres and Galindo lead all golfers with their 100s. Paredes is in third place overall with a 102 followed by C.C. Winn Black’s Citlali Vallejo and her 106. Del Rio’s Arredondo is in fifth place with a 108.
The teams were scheduled to tee off Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. at the San Felipe Springs Golf Course using a shotgun start. Plaques and trophies will be awarded to the top teams and top individual golfers at the end of the tournament.
—
Editor’s Note: Due to press deadlines, Saturday’s second round results won’t be published until Tuesday. You can also find results online at www.delrionewsherald.com beginning Sunday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.