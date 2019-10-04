With the district volleyball schedule reaching the midway point of the first round, the Queens are still looking for their first win in 29-6A.
Del Rio dropped to 0-3 Tuesday night after dropping a five-set heartbreaker to the Laredo Nixon Lady Mustangs. That five-set loss comes on the heels of a five-set loss to Laredo LBJ Saturday afternoon in front of the home fans at the Carl P. Guys Memorial Gymnasium.
In both matches, Del Rio held the advantage after three sets but failed to close things out.
Against LBJ, Del Rio took the first set, 25-23, and then won the second set, 25-22. The Queens couldn’t close out the win, though, as they dropped the third set, 25-16; fell in the fourth set, 25-21; and then saw LBJ pull away for a 15-11 win in the fifth set and a 3-2 match win.
Sophomore Bertha Faz had a strong all-around game for the Queens. She served up 13 points including an ace, had six kills, three blocks and a dig.
Junior Emily Treviño was also a force on the court, racking up 11 points, two kills, 12 digs and nine assists.
Senior libero Jessika White stayed busy throughout the match. She served up 16 points including an ace, and had 54 digs.
Del Rio’s frontline was a strong presence as well. Senior Kyndal Gladson had seven kills and blocks while fellow senior Sara Martinez finished with 10 kills and six blocks to go along with five assists.
Saturday, Del Rio was up 2-1 over Nixon before the Lady Mustangs rallied to win the next two sets and earn their first district win of the season.
Del Rio won the first set, 25-14, but Nixon took the second set, 31-29. Del Rio then won the third set, 25-23, and needed just one more win to claim the match. However, Nixon would win the fourth set, 27-25, and then win the tie-breaking fifth set, 15-10.
White again had a busy match. She had 17 points, 46 digs and an assist.
Senior Sofia Zarazua had 19 points and 25 digs.
Treviño had 17 points, one kill, and 25 digs.
Faz had another strong match with 12 points, including an ace, four kills, four blocks, and four assists.
Gladson had 13 kills, five blocks and two assists.
Martinez had 11 kills, six blocks and one assist.
Senior Ashley Mtanous also had 19 points, one dig and one assist.
Junior Leyra Alzugaray had four kills, four blocks and an assist.
In other district action, United moved to 3-0 with a win over LBJ, who dropped to 2-2 in district play. Laredo United South improved to 2-1 with a win over Eagle Pass. Alexander was off on Saturday.
The Queens return to action Saturday when they host the Laredo United South Lady Panthers. Sub-varsity plays at noon followed by the varsity at 1 p.m. Varsity will play at the Carl P. Guys Memorial Gymnasium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.