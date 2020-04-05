Editor’s note: This feature will take a look back at some of the favorite sporting moments as recommended by Del Rio News-Herald readers. To submit a game, or sporting event, please go online and visit facebook.com/DRNHSports and post your favorite moment and a comment about why it was your favorite. If you don’t use social media, text your request to 830-719-9294 or email your suggestion to brian.argabright@delrionewsherald.com. Be sure to include your name.
The Game: Class 5A, Region IV Cross-Country Meet
The Place: The University of Texas-San Antonio
The Date: November 5, 2005
Every great dynasty has a beginning, and for the Del Rio Cross-Country program its more than decade of excellence can be traced back to the 2005 season.
That was the first time, after years of trying, that a Del Rio team won Regionals and advanced to the State meet.
It also mark the beginning of a streak that has reached 15 consecutive years that Del Rio has had at least one representative at the State meet.
This sporting memory was submitted by Hector Flores, a former cross-country runner and a two-time state qualifier himself.
The original story was written by the late Bill Jewell and Jennifer Killin.
“SAN ANTONIO - For the first time in the history of Del Rio High School, as we now know it, the athletic department will send a team to the state finals.”
Competing at the state level is an honor no matter how its done. Del Rio has had its share of individual athletes compete at state, some of which will be featured in future “My Favorite Game” stories, but an entire team competing at state was something else entirely.
San Felipe High School had the “Mustang Miracle” golf state champions, but Del Rio High School, in either incarnation, had been unable to break through that barrier.
In 2005, though, the Del Rio High School cross-country program was blessed with a powerhouse boys team that was dominant from the start of the season on. The team featured Danny Ponce, Danny Dominguez, Fernan Granados, Josh Rios, Estevan Flores, James Biscaino and Richard Zapata.
Ponce, Granados and Biscaino had helped lay the foundation for the 2005 team’s success. As seniors, they were the longest tenured parts of the boys program that won its fourth consecutive district championship in 2005 in dominant fashion. It wasn’t even close at district as Del Rio won with 17 points, two over the minimum, led by district champion Ponce.
“To win the regional meet, the Rams defeated Corpus Christi King, the state’s number one ranked team.”
Region IV was no joke in 2005. Two of the top five teams in the state called the region home including top-ranked Corpus Christi King and Del Rio, which was ranked fourth in the state.
As stated earlier, the Rams were familiar with the regional meet, but getting over that hump to advance to state was something else.
Making things even tougher was that the Rams competed at the regional meet without freshman Zekey Rodriguez, who finished 11th at district. Replacing a key member of a team is never easy, no matter when it takes place, but to do so with a trip to State on the line was just one more obstacle for the Rams to overcome.
Rodriguez’s replacement, Zapata, finished 49th at the regional meet.
“I am extremely proud of everyone in the Cross Country program, especially this group of varsity boys,” Smith said. “These guys took it to the next level today and ran harder than I have ever seen them run. This is a very emotional time for me.”
Ric Smith, who is now the athletic director for the San Felipe Del Rio CISD, became the head cross-country coach in 2000. He slowly built the program into one of the strongest in the state, eventually sending both the boys and girls teams to state on multiple occasions.
Under Smith, Del Rio’s boys won 10 district championships, including eight straight from 2002 to 2009. They also were four-time regional champs and were represented at the state meet, either as team or by an individual, every year from 2006 until Smith’s last year as head coach in 2014.
Vicky Perez was named the new head coach prior to the 2015 season and she has continued the tradition started by Smith, taking a Del Rio runner to state every year since.
Del Rio’s season ended at the State meet where the Rams battled to a ninth place finish. Winning it all was Corpus Christi King, whom Del Rio had bested at the regional meet.
Ponce finished 20th to lead the Rams. All seven runners from Del Rio finished in the top 100 overall.
