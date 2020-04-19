Editor’s note: This feature will take a look back at some of the favorite sporting moments as recommended by Del Rio News-Herald readers. To submit a game, or sporting event, please go online and visit facebook.com/DRNHSports and post your favorite moment and a comment about why it was your favorite. If you don’t use social media, text your request to 830-719-9294 or email your suggestion to brian.argabright@delrionewsherald.com. Be sure to include your name.
The Game: Del Rio Queens vs. Edinburg North
The Place: Laredo Martin High School
The Date: November 5, 2013
Del Rio High School sports has definitely seen its share of highs and lows. Every sports program starts its year with hopes of contending for a district championship and reaching the playoffs or advancing through the various levels of postseason competition.
In 2013, the Queens volleyball team experienced a season to remember, and it culminated in a series of firsts that remain seven years later.
The biggest of those was the first ever playoff win for the program, a four-set masterpiece against Edinburg North.
“During District 29-5A play, the Queens volleyball team developed a reputation for stringing together bursts late in matches.
Tuesday night Del Rio High didn’t wait so long to start its burst and the results were splendid.”
For years, volleyball in Del Rio wasn’t viewed with the same importance as other sports. Girls basketball, soccer and softball were the more popular sports and Del Rio High’s volleyball program was made up girls looking to stay active until their actual sports, like those mentioned, began.
But then came the push to establish youth volleyball programs and suddenly interest in the sport grew. Soon came a generation of girls that played just volleyball or favored volleyball over the other sports and a renaissance swept over the sport locally.
Benefitting from that wave were the Queens. Now instead of teaching girls from seventh grade on, the high school program was receiving girls who were playing when they were elementary-aged and knowledgeable in the workings of the sport. They just needed to learn how to play at the high school level and they were ready to succeed.
By 2013, the team was ready to take the next step.
The Queens were on a roll in 2013. They finished the regular season tied with Eagle Pass and Laredo Alexander for the district championship. Del Rio beat Alexander but Eagle Pass beat Del Rio and Alexander beat Eagle Pass. It was the perfect storm.
A coin flip decided the seeding for the three teams and Del Rio wound up as the second seed. Alexander wound up as the No. 1 seed and Eagle Pass took No. 3.
Another coin flip determined Del Rio’s first round opponent, and that turned out to be Edinburg North. North actually had a chance to win its district title, but lost in straight sets to Mission Sharyland on the final day of the regular season. That dropped North into a tie for second, and a coin flip dropped them to the No. 3 seed.
The district title was the first for Del Rio, and the year prior the team played its first playoff match under then-head coach Karen Young. Young left prior to the 2013 season, and Rudy Elizondo was named head coach.
“The Queens notched the program’s first-ever postseason win in astounding fashion by ousting Edinburg North 25-21, 19-25, 25-9, 25-17 during the bi-district round of the UIL 5A Playoffs held at Martin High.”
Del Rio’s first-ever playoff win was bolstered by a huge third set. It was needed after the Queens dropped a tough second set and North appeared ready to take control.
Tied 5-5, Del Rio closed out the third set with a 20-4 run. It was Del Rio’s serve that did most of the damage, thanks to Martha Ibarra (10 straight points, including four aces) and Brenda Duran, who earned All-Conference honors at Cedar Valley College before transferring to play at Prairie View A&M for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
Of course the win didn’t come without a cost. Blocker Lauren Brown suffered an injury in the third set that forced her to miss the remainder of the match, but the Queens rallied and kept that momentum going into the fourth set.
Del Rio freshman Melanie Morin led the charge in the fourth at the net, knocking out four straight serves with either a kill or block, while libero Kelly Carranza served up six straight points.
All of that didn’t go unnoticed by Elizondo at the time.
“The other team, we could see their momentum go down,” Elizondo told then-sports editor Chris Hadorn. “We could see their play go down. They looked physically tired. I looked at the girls and I told them, ‘Are you all tired?’ They go, ‘No way Coach.’ That surge. We weather through their little storm and we came back with a surge. One of our slogans this year is ‘make it rain’. Make it rain volleyballs.”
In addition to the girls already mentioned, the Queens also got big performances from Kendall Alsup, Kyla Gladson, Avianna Galvan and Sabrina Gomez.
Even though the Queens made history that night, the experience wasn’t too big for the Queens. They kept it all in perspective as they set out to add to their legacy.
“Coming on the bus, we already had the mindset that it’s over,” Galvan said. “It’s not going to finish here. Winning this game was just another step closer to our goal. It was a big deal, but we couldn’t make a big deal of it because we knew there’s way more to come after this.”
Del Rio went on to lose to Los Fresnos in the area round of the playoffs in three sets, 28-26, 25-22, 25-20. However, Del Rio cleaned up in the awards department, earning 10 all-district selections and four major awards including coach of the year (Elizondo), outstanding blocker of the year (Gladson), outstanding setter (Galvan), and newcomer of the year (Morin).
