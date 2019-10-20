Step one in Del Rio’s 15th straight appearance at the state cross-country meet is done.
The Del Rio High School boys and girls cross-country teams each qualified for the Region IV meet by virtue of finishing among the top three teams at Friday morning’s District 29-6A Cross-Country Meet held in Eagle Pass.
Del Rio’s boys won the district title while the girls finished third.
Del Rio did claim the individual district championships as junior Ozlynn Urias and senior Raymon Gonzalez finished first in their respective races.
Del Rio’s junior varsity teams each finished third in their races.
The Region IV-6A Cross-Country Meet will be held Oct. 27-28 at Momentum Campus in Corpus Christi.
The Rams varsity team placed its top five runners among the top 25 runners overall, leading to a total of 57 points. That outpaced second place Eagle Pass, which finished with 63 points, and third place Laredo Nixon, which finished with 76 points.
Laredo LBJ was fourth followed by Laredo Alexander, Laredo United South High School and Laredo United.
Del Rio seniors Gonzalez and Itzcoatl Vazquez finished 1-2 in the race, separated by about five seconds. Gonzalez finished the course in 16:21.1 while Vazquez finished in 16:26.0.
Freshman Mikael Perez was 13th in 17:00.4, junior Robert Moore was 20th in 17:14.6 and junior Jakob Ortiz was 21st in 17:21.3.
Rounding out the seven-man team was freshman Jose Ramirez, who was 34th in 18:05.6, and freshman Damian Espinoza, who was 35th in 18:08.0.
A total of 47 runners competed in the varsity boys race.
The varsity girls race was equally as competitive with eight points separating the top three teams.
Eagle Pass High claimed the team title with 51 points. Laredo United was second with 56 points, and Del Rio was third with 59 points.
Laredo United South was fourth followed by Laredo Nixon, Laredo Alexander and Laredo LBJ.
Urias’ dominant season continued with a district championship as she was first across the finish line in 18:42.6, about seven seconds faster than the second place finisher.
Urias’ teammate, freshman Kimberly Gloria, was third in 20:04.9 while fellow Queens runner Mackenzie Pulliam, also a freshman, finished seventh in 20:19.2.
Sophomore Uritzy Gonzalez was 23rd in 21:09.3, junior Camila Chavez was 25th in 21:21.3, freshman Skylar Urias was 27th in 21:23.4, and sophomore Sydney Ballard was 28th in 21:23.9, placing all of Del Rio’s runners among the top 30 overall.
A total of 48 runners competed in the varsity girls race.
Del Rio’s junior varsity girls finished third behind first place Eagle Pass and runners-up Laredo United South, but the Queens JV team had the top runner in that division as freshman Ella Dyer took first in 20:22.1.
Junior Alyssa Torres was 13th in 22:43.6, freshman Nayeli Cordova was 15th in 22:55.1, freshman Annaliz Rustad was 24th in 23:31.2, sophomore Ariela Smith was 25th in 23:36.4, senior Yanez Saucedo was 27th in 23:40.4, sophomore Jadyn Casillas was 28th in 23:46.5, freshman Marina Jimenez was 32nd in 23:58.4, freshman Natalie Cordova was 40th in 24:52.5, and sophomore Karen Palacios was 43rd in 25:36.4.
Del Rio’s JV boys finished third behind Laredo Nixon and second place Laredo LBJ. Laredo United South was fourth followed by Eagle Pass. Laredo Alexander and Laredo United did not field enough runners to complete their teams.
Junior Marco Trujillo was Del Rio’s top finisher, completing the course in 17:23.4 and takin second overall.
Senior Nathan Lowe was 13th in 18:46.3, sophomore Steven Veloz was 15th in 18:57.4, sophomore David Martinez was 18th in 19:05.2, senior Roberto Robles was 23rd in 19:17.2, freshman Joseph Fuentes was 27th in 19:25.4, freshman Miguel Gonzalez was 30th in 19:27.2, junior Mario Jimenez was 35th in 19:44.3, freshman Andres Rivera was 39th in 19:51.4, freshman Jesus Zamarripa was 40th in 19:53.4 and freshman Joshua Reyes was 44th in 20:12.3.
Del Rio also had several runners compete in a sub-junior varsity boys and girls race.
In the girls race, freshman Hannah Reyes was fourth in 14:27.1, sophomore Destiny Beltran sixth in 14:31.4 and sophomore Marintia Cortez was 11th in 15:35.1.
In the boys race, freshman Damian Reyes was ninth in 13:21.6, and senior Francisco Avendaño was 14th in 14:10.3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.