It may be a few months later than usual, but the annual Border Bass Battle is returning for the fourth consecutive year.
The annual fishing tournament, hosted by the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce’s Special Projects Committee, will take place Nov. 14 at Lake Amistad. Sign up has begun online at drchamber.com, on the official Border Bass Battle Facebook page, or by calling 830-775-3551.
Entry fee is $125 per angler.
Last year’s event was the largest with just under 400 anglers registering to compete in the one-day tournament. The event also introduced a youth division for the first time.
All three of the previous Border Bass Battles were held in March. This year’s event was originally scheduled for May 2 but was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The eight-hour tournament features weigh-ins each hour, giving anglers more opportunities to reach the money. Anglers can weigh-in only one fish per weigh-in, though, so the strategy has become to wait as long as possible before bringing your fish to the scales.
Weigh-ins are held at the Diablo East Marina. Anglers can check in with volunteers at the boat ramp and once they do that they are eligible to weigh-in.
According to tournament organizers, this year’s event will pay out prizes to the top three anglers each hour. Currently, prize money is set at $1,750 to the first place angler, $750 to the second place angler and $250 to the third place angler. However, those payouts are based on a minimum of 300 participants. If more persons sign up, then those payouts should go up.
In addition, prize money will be paid out to the biggest overall bass brought to the scales, the biggest largemouth and biggest smallmouth bass weighed in, and to the top anglers in the youth division, which is for anglers ages 15 and below.
Last year’s overall largemouth winner was Milton Bennett of San Angelo, who weighed in an 8.80-pounder. He also won his hour and took home a total of $5,200 for his efforts.
The largest smallmouth weighed in was a 2.63-pounder brought to the scales by Cody Lee of Wimberly. He won $850 for his efforts.
Jonathan Garcia of Midland won the youth division with a 6.60-pounder. He earned $600 as the youth division winner, but also earned an additional $2,750 for winning one of the hours and for finishing second in a separate weigh-in.
In 2018, the top weight overall was Mike Cones of Del Rio, who weighed in a 7.41-pounder. The largest smallmouth bass was a 2.72-pounder brought in Cody Cartel of Pearsall.
The 2018 event was also the last year prize money was paid out to the smallest largemouth bass. A 1.28-pound bass earned $500 for Del Rioan Mario Castañeda.
The inaugural battle in 2017 produced the largest bass in the tournament’s history, a 10.14-pound lunker that was reeled in by Joshua Wilson of Lubbock. For his work, Wilson earned more than $4,500 in prize money.
Cones made his first appearance in the Border Bass Battle record books, winning the top spot for biggest smallmouth bass with a 4.05-pounder.
