Del Rio Rams wide receiver Aiden Huerta carries the ball against the Laredo Alexander Bulldogs during a game at Laredo’s SAC in 2019. Alexander is a part of the Laredo United ISD. The school district recently announced that on-campus instruction wouldn’t begin until Oct. 19, meaning that the district’s sports team will play a truncated schedule which could affect its district foes from Del Rio and Eagle Pass.
Several of Del Rio’s biggest opponents are postponing the start of its athletic season, and that could further cloud plans for the Rams and Queens.
According to the Laredo Morning Times, the Laredo United Independent School District’s board of trustees recently voted to extend the time period for online instruction by four weeks, meaning the start of the district’s optional on-campus transition would begin Oct. 19. That would also mean the start of athletics within the district, which includes Laredo United, Laredo United South, Laredo LBJ and Laredo Alexander. Laredo Nixon, another of Del Rio’s opponents from Laredo, competes as part of the Laredo Independent School District. The board of trustees from that district has not yet made a determination to push back the start of on-campus instruction, but a vote regarding that decision could come soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.