Del Rio will have some work to do if they want to qualify for the postseason in fall tennis.
The Del Rio High tennis team fell to 0-2 in District 29-6A after losing to Laredo United Sept. 13. Del Rio picked up three wins, but lost 16-3.
Mariana Garcia won her singles match in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0.
Also picking up the win was the girls doubles team of Dana Mijangos and Garcia. They dropped their first set, 4-6, but rallied to win the second set, 6-3, and then took the third set, 10-7.
Also winning in girls doubles was the team of Andrea Cervera and Lexi Esquivel. They won the first set, 6-2, but lost a close second set, 7-6. They then won a tough and lengthy third set, 11-9.
It hasn’t been all bad news for the tennis team. They bounced back from the loss to Laredo United to stop Uvalde, 11-8, and Devine, 15-4. Both those matches were held Sept. 14.
Against Devine, Del Rio won four matches in the boys singles division.
William Profitt was a straight set winner, 6-1, 6-1; Ricardo Mejia won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4; Arturo Diego Garza won, 6-1, 6-4; and Alex Beattie needed three sets to pick up the win, 5-7, 6-0, 10-5.
Del Rio was even more dominant in girls singles, sweeping the six matches in the division.
Mijangos won, 7-5, 6-0; Garcia won 6-1, 6-0; Kennedy Treviño and Reagan Treviño each won their matches, 6-4, 6-2; Lizzy Hernandez was a 6-2, 6-2 winner; and Esquivel did not drop a game in her win, 6-0, 6-0.
In boys doubles, Proffitt and Hector Montemayor teamed up to win 6-4, 6-4. That was also the same score as Mejia and Diego Garza in their doubles win.
In girls doubles, Mijangos and Garcia team up to win, 6-3, 6-7; and the Treviños took the win, 6-3, 6-4.
In mixed doubles, Mason DeWitt and Hernandez cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 victory.
Against Uvalde, Del Rio leaned on its girls as they picked up nine of Del Rio’s 11 points.
Profitt won his boys singles match in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1. He was the only Del Rioan to win his boys singles match.
Del Rio’s girls swept the girls singles division. Mijangos didn’t drop a game in her win, 6-0, 6-0. Garcia and Reagan Treviño each won 6-0, 6-1; Hernandez won 6-1, 6-0; Kennedy Treviño won 6-0, 7-6; and Esquivel won 6-4, 6-1.
In boys doubles, Diego Garza and Mejia won in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3.
Del Rio also swept the girls doubles division, going 3-0. Garcia and Mijangos won, 6-2, 6-3; the Treviños won, 7-5, 6-3; and Cervera and Esquivel won 6-0, 6-1.
