With district growing closer and closer, the Del Rio Rams varsity basketball team is getting ready with its final tune-ups.
Del Rio continued its non-district schedule on Dec. 17 as they traveled to Carrizo Springs for a match-up against the Wildcats. All of Del Rio’s players scored in the contest as the Rams rolled to a 97-56 win.
It didn’t take long for the Rams to take control as they opened the game with a 30-point first quarter including five 3-pointers. By the end of the opening quarter, Del Rio led 30-9.
The lead grew larger as Del Rio scored 25 points in the second quarter and carried a 55-18 advantage into halftime.
Del Rio didn’t let up in the second half, scoring 21 points in the third and fourth quarters. Carrizo Springs did outscore the Rams in the third quarter, 23-21, but the Rams were never challenged in the second half and finished with a 41-point win.
Luis Arteaga led Del Rio with 28 points and was one of three Rams in double digits. Arteaga also finished with four 3-pointers.
Frankie Padilla had 14 points, including four 3-pointers, while Cesar Gavia had 13 points.
Sebastian Sanchez had nine points, Mauro Garza and J.J. Cervantes each had eight points, Aiden Huerta had five points, Frankie Avendaño had four points, and Mariano Chapa, Eli Webster, Nicolas Rivera and Marco Cruz each had two points to round out the Rams’ scoring.
Del Rio’s non-district schedule continues this weekend as the Rams travel to Kingsville for the Neesen Holiday Shootout Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.