Another slow start by the Rams could have sent them to a 0-3 start to the season.
This time, though, the Rams had an answer.
Del Rio outscored the San Angelo Central Bobcats 48-37 in the second half and picked up their first win of the season, 74-72, Tuesday in San Angelo. The Rams are now 1-2.
The Rams trailed 22-14 after the first half and 33-26 by halftime. The Rams did not have a 3-pointer in the first half, but Del Rio was 10-for-13 from the free throw line and those points helped keep the Rams in the contest.
The game swung to Del Rio’s favor in the third quarter as the Rams’ defense clamped down on the Bobcats and held them to just 13 points. That followed up a second quarter in which Central was held to just 11 points.
Meanwhile, the Rams’ shooting picked up. Cesar Gavia came alive for six points in the third quarter, and Luis Arteaga hit the Rams’ first 3-pointer to begin the comeback. By the time the quarter ended, Del Rio had surged ahead and taken a 48-46 lead.
The fourth quarter was a track meet between the two teams. Central was aggressive in the quarter, earning 17 free throws in the fourth and making all but three of them. But Central was relatively cold from the field, hitting only five baskets.
Del Rio, however, was able to hit from beyond the 3-point arc, burying three of the shots in the fourth. Those deep threats were buoyed by Del Rio’s attacks at the basket that led to 10 free throws. The Rams hit 7-of-10 free throws in the fourth to maintain control of the game.
Both teams scored 26 points in the fourth quarter, but the Rams’ slim lead held and Del Rio held on for the win.
Arteaga led the Rams with 22 points while Gavia finished with 14 points. Frankie Avendaño had nine points, Jacob Villanueva and Mauro Garza each had seven points, Nicolas Rivera had five points, Sebastian Sanchez and Aiden Huerta each had four points, and Marco Cruz rounded out the scoring with two points.
Junior Varsity
The JV Rams are currently 2-1 on the season.
They lost their first game against Roosevelt on Nov. 15, 59-49. Part of that loss fell at the free throw line as the Rams missed 16 free throws in the game.
Rams scoring for that game is as follows: William Proffit 11, JC Guadarrama 7 and Dylan Casas and Esteban Chapa 6 apiece.
On Saturday, they traveled to Eagle Pass and defeated CC Winn 71-38. Leading scorers for that game were Proffit 31, Casas 10, Chapa 9 and Guadarrama and Jairo Venegas 6 apiece.
On Tuesday, the young Rams traveled to San Angelo and defeated Central, 58-45. Leading scorers for that game were Proffit with 22, Chapa with 11, Guadarrama with 8 and Casas with 6.
The Rams host San Antonio South San on Friday. Freshmen play at 5:30 p.m. in the Del Rio High School’s old gym, the JV team plays at 5:30 p.m. in the Carl P. Guys Memorial Gymnasium, and the varsity team takes the court at Guys Gym at 7 p.m.
