Despite coming up short in his final fight of the week, Del Rio’s Jesus “Panterita” Martinez III said his boxing career is far from done.
The 14-year-old lost in a 3-2 split decision to Lehnox Rodriguez from Windsor Locks, Conn., in the finals of the USA Boxing Youth National Championships Junior Male, 119-pound division, Saturday night in Lake Charles, La.
Rodriguez was the No. 1 ranked fight in the division, but Martinez entered the bout having knocked off the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked fighters already that week.
The was close throughout, but the latter rounds showcased the power from each fighter. Both Martinez and Rodriguez threw and caught some hard blows that wobbled the fighters and took them out of their game plans temporarily. Despite being the shorter fighter, which was the situation Martinez faced in all his bouts during the week, the power he brought helped to keep Rodriguez from establishing too much control and kept him at bay instead of being able to push and close out the fight.
When the announcement was made that Rodriguez had won, Martinez was disappointed but he showed his class and respect to the sport by accepting the silver medal and congratulating Rodriguez on the win.
After the fight, Martinez used social media to express his thanks to his supporters and remind fight fans that this was just a temporary setback for the young fighter.
“It’s all good. Looking forward to avenging our loss at the Western Elite National Qualifier in Reno,” Martinez wrote, adding that he went up two weight classes in his pursuit of a national championship.
According to the official USA Boxing website, the Western Elite Qualifier and Regional Open will be held in Reno, Nevada, March 21-28.
