Against some of the top teams in West Texas, Del Rio showed they can hang on the volleyball court.
The Queens finished fourth in the silver division at this weekend’s Nita Vannoy Memorial Volleyball Tournament in San Angelo, finishing the two-day event with a record of 3-3.
The tournament kicked off with pool play on Friday. Del Rio was placed in Pool 8 along with Wolfforth Frenship, Wall and Sterling City.
Del Rio defeated Sterling City, 25-14, 25-18, and then beat Wall, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, before losing in their final pool play game against Frenship, 25-7, 25-4.
The tournament also marked the return of senior Kyndal Gladson to the team. Gladson, last year’s District 29-6A co-Newcomer of the Year, missed Del Rio’s first couple of matches this season due to injury, but she came back in a big way against Sterling City, finishing with four kills and three blocks.
Del Rio had 12 kills and eight blocks as a team. Sara Martinez was just as tough at the net, racking up two kills and two blocks.
Bertha Faz also had a pair of kills in her time on the court.
Ashley Mtanous had 12 points off serve while Martinez added nine points and Sofia Zarazua had seven points.
Jessika White had 12 digs to lead the Queens. Emily Garcia had a team-high three assists.
The win over Wall was a complete team effort. Del Rio dropped the first set, 25-23, but then came back to win the next two sets, 25-22 and 25-21. Wall would wind up winning the bronze division of the tournament.
White was a force on offense, with 13 points and 15 digs. Faz was also key in the win with a team-high five assists. Karime Ramirez also had four assists.
Martinez showcased her entire game with 13 points, four kills and six blocks.
Gladson had four kills in 13 hits and a team-high nine blocks.
Kailani Goodspeed, a member of the junior varsity Queens moved up for this tournament, added to Del Rio’s front line, contributing three kills in the win.
Del Rio struggled against eventual pool winner Frenship, scoring only 11 points in two sets. Frenship would go on and win the gold division as well and was the tournament’s top team by going undefeated in six matches.
Mtanous led Del Rio with four points. White was the leader in digs with 15 while Garcia led the team in assists with three.
Gladson had two kills, and Kassandra Vilchez had one block.
Del Rio’s 2-1 showing in pool play earned the team a spot in the silver bracket on Saturday. They opened play on Saturday with a 25-19, 25-23 win over Crane.
Martinez had another strong match with 13 points, two kills, one block and one assist.
Tatum Koehler had seven points, and Mtanous had six points as well as three digs and five assists.
Gladson had four blocks, and Emily Treviño had two kills, three digs and two assists. Vilchez also had two kills and a block.
In the silver semifinals, Del Rio was stopped by Ingram in straight sets, 25-18, 25-21.
Garcia had nine points, White finished with seven points and a team-high 13 digs.
Gladson had two kills, a block and three assists. Faz finished with three kills and four blocks. Martinez also had a kill and four blocks.
Del Rio closed out the tournament in the silver division’s third place final against Wink.
Wink was too much for Del Rio to overcome, sweeping the Queens in two sets, 25-21, 25-16.
White led the Queens with 13 digs while Jaleen Perez had 11 digs. Mtanous also had a pair of assists.
Mtanous had nine points off serve while Zarazua had eight points.
Martinez finished the match with six kills and five blocks.
Del Rio travels to Sonora today for a match at 6 p.m. This weekend the Queens will travel to Laredo for the Lady Longhorn Volleyball Fest.
Del Rio’s first home match will be Tuesday, Aug. 27, as they host St. Anthony at 6 p.m. at the Carl P. Guys Memorial Gymnasium.
