Editor’s note: This feature will take a look back at some of the favorite sporting moments as recommended by Del Rio News-Herald readers. To submit a game, or sporting event, please go online and visit facebook.com/DRNHSports and post your favorite moment and a comment about why it was your favorite. If you don’t use social media, text your request to 830-719-9294 or email your suggestion to brian.argabright@delrionewsherald.com. Be sure to include your name.
—
The Game: Del Rio Rams vs Laredo United Longhorns
The Place: Roosevelt Park in Del Rio
The Date: April 14-15, 2010
In 2010, the battle for District 29-5A baseball supremacy came down to Del Rio and Laredo United. The two met at Roosevelt Park, now The Bank & Trust Ram Field, with the Rams needing a win over the Longhorns to at least secure a tie for the top spot.
But up 2-1, and with runners on first and second base, Mother Nature stepped in and unleashed a torrential rain storm that brought a nearly 24-hour rain delay and an exciting end to what would eventually become a Rams loss.
This subject of “My Favorite Game” was suggested by former Rams baseball player Christian Gutierrez.
—
“Far be it for me to exaggerate the importance of a sporting event, but we’ve got a big game coming to town Tuesday.”
Del Rio baseball had a sort of resurgence in the 2010’s. The decade began with then-head coach Gene Flores fielding a group of hungry players, including 14 seniors, ready to make a name for themselves. The team responded with a sold district showing, entering the showdown with United an 8-1 record and both teams occupying first place in the district.
The Rams had already showed they could hang with the big boys that season. They made it to the semifinals of the Border Olympics in Laredo and finished 3-1 at the tournament in Uvalde. They opened district play with a pair of wins against Eagle Pass High and C.C. Winn before suffering their first defeat in conference play to United, 11-5.
Then the Rams got hot, winning six in a row and climbing into a tie for first thanks to Eagle Pass beating United, 7-4.
That set the scene for the showdown at Roosevelt between the Rams and Longhorns.
—
“Del Rio and Laredo United are still tied for first in District 29-5A’s baseball standings, and they have Mother Nature to blame.”
Del Rio and United kicked off their game on the evening of April 14, 2010. It was cloudy, but only light rain was present in the first inning. By the time the Rams came to bat in the bottom of the third, folks were scrambling to find respite from the raindrops and players were just trying to make it through the next three outs.
Del Rio’s David Gomez and United’s Homero Ortiz started the game and didn’t give up any runs until the third inning. United grabbed a 1-0 lead thanks to a walk, a sacrifice bunt and a single by Hector Gonzalez.
The Rams answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead.
Carson Hill doubled and then scored on an Adrian Guajardo triple. Beto Barrera then brought Guajardo home with a single to centerfield to give Del Rio a 2-1 lead.
Then the heavy rains came and it became more of a safety issue than a timing issue. Del Rio’s Josue Aldrete lost the grip on his bat and sent it hurtling into the fence near the United dugout. He was then hit in the back with Ortiz’s next pitch, which he struggled to control due to the rain, and that was it for the umpires as they called for a rain delay.
Ten minutes passed, the rain didn’t let up, and the decision was made to bring both teams back the next day to conclude the contest, weather permitting, of course.
—
“It took two days, but the tie for first place in the District 29-5A baseball has been broken.”
Del Rio and Laredo United nearly battled for a third day as rain clouds loomed overheard, but the drops stayed away long enough for the game to be completed.
Laredo United scored four runs in the sixth and seventh innings and held off a furious Rams rally in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Del Rio, 5-4.
The Rams maintained their 2-1 lead through the fourth and fifth innings, but the Longhorns were able to tie things in the sixth as a walk and a double brought around United’s second run.
In the seventh, the Longhorns used an error, a walk and three hits to score three more runs and take a 5-2 lead headed into the Rams’ final at-bat. The lead could have been bigger, but Del Rio catcher Emmett Crisp and shortstop Guajardo teamed up to throw out a United runner for the third out.
—
“A rain delay greeted the Rams in the bottom of the seventh, but when play resumed Del Rio set about cutting into the Longhorns’ lead.”
And cut Del Rio did.
Diego Cadena smashed a solo home run over the centerfield wall to make it 5-3. Barrera then ripped a one-out double before Aldrete singled to left to drive home Barrera to make the score 5-4.
Unfortunately, the Rams could get no closer.
—
Del Rio eventually finished the season in second place in the district and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since the 2001-02 season. They would win their bi-district round match-up with La Joya Palmview before falling to Brownsville Lopez in the area round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.