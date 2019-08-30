It's Game Day!: Rams host Warren to kickoff 2019 football season

The next era of Del Rio Rams football kicks off tonight in front of crowd of hopeful and curious home fans.
When Del Rio hits the field at Walter Levermann Ram Stadium for its season opener tonight against Warren, it marks the first game with Roderick Taylor as head coach. Taylor was hired in January to replace former head coach Frenchey McCrea Jr., but Taylor is no stranger to the Rams football program. He was the offensive coordinator here for several seasons before leaving following the 2016 campaign to return to the college coaching ranks.
Now he takes over a program that is 4-16 over the past two seasons and has not reached the playoff since 2016.
Standing across the field from the Rams will be the Warren Warriors from District 28-6A in San Antonio. Del Rio has dropped its last two games to Warren including a 45-7 thrashing at the hands of the Warriors last season, but the Rams knocked off Warren in 2016 to the tune of a 39-21 win in San Antonio.
This season’s Warren team is coming off a 8-3 record in 2018 and an appearance in the Bi-District round of the playoffs. They have a strong core of veterans returning including eight on offense and nine on defense.
Offensively the Warriors will be led by quarterback Anthony Cisneros, who even though he wasn’t Warren’s fulltime signal caller last season still managed to throw for more than 1,100 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for more than 450 yards and four more scores.
Running back Te’lem Turner will handle most of the ball carrying duties. Last season Turner rushed for 333 yards and four touchdowns.
Defensively the Warriors should be solid, despite losing 28-6A MVP Caleb Williams. Their front line is experienced and could give the Rams all they can handle, especially considering the lack of varsity experience the Rams will show on that side of the ball.
Senior Dominic Sanchez is expected to get the call as the starting quarterback, but he saw limited action last season and only at the end of a handful of games.
All-district honorees from last season Sergio Mireles, Grady Scholz and Gabriel Riojas return, but only Mireles is projected to play offense full time. The tight end did well in Del Rio’s limited fall scrimmages and his speed and hands will make a popular target for whomever is calling the plays under center.
Scholz has been moved to defensive back and Riojas will man the defensive line after the loss of last year’s defensive newcomer of the year in Kaylon Green, whose family moved to San Antonio. He will suit up for Brandeis this coming season.
Del Rio does have several diamonds in the rough ready to bust through and shine. The receiving corps of Aiden Huerta, Emmanuel Sanchez, Robert Chavez and Marcus Leak could give defenses fits if they can reel in the passes thrown their way. If there was any weakness the group demonstrated during the preseason it was an ability to hang onto passes.
Despite falling to Fort Stockton in their final scrimmage, Taylor said the Rams are getting closer to being where he expects them to be, but cautions the players are still works in progress.
“The scrimmage showed some positives and some things that need attention,” Taylor said. “The bright spots were all levels are physical and willing to strike an opponent. We also did a good job in the penalty department all night at all levels. This shows that we have some discipline.”
“There are two strains of thought in a preseason situation – one being identify who can perform at a high level and find depth or play starters a bunch and risk injury,” Taylor continued. “We are building a program and developing players. We are coaching a team that is nowhere near a ready-made product and requires specific attention to detail. The scrimmage video and the number of snaps many individuals played allow us to find what gives the Rams the best chance for success, every game we play at all levels.”
Kickoff for tonight’s game is set for 7 p.m.
