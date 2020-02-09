Despite jumping out to a 30-shot lead on the first day of competition, the Del Rio High Queens golf team knew they could do better.
They took control Saturday and ran away with the title at the 2020 Brown Automotive Del Rio High Girls Invitational Golf Tournament.
Three of Del Rio’s girls shot below 100, and only one member of the team did not improve her score from Friday’s first round to Saturday’s second round as Del Rio won the tournament by 71 shots over Eagle Pass C.C. Winn Black.
It was such a dominant showing that Del Rio also claimed four of the five possible medalists spots. Only C.C. Winn’s Natalia Vallejo prevented a clean sweep of the medalists by Del Rio.
Del Rio’s Leanna Galindo led the way for the Queens, shooting a 95 on Saturday to finish with a two-day 195. She was the top golfer of the tournament, taking first place by six strokes over teammate Mia Grace Paredes. Paredes shot a 99 on Saturday and finished the tournament with a 201.
Lorena Torres, who was tied with Galindo for first place after Friday’s opening round, shot a 106 on Saturday to finish with a 206 and take third place overall. Her older sister, Alejandra Torres, also shot a 99 on Saturday and finished with a 208 to take fourth place overall.
Del Rio’s Emerald Garcia shot a 116 on Saturday to match her Friday score and finished with a two-day 232.
Del Rio golfer Mia Arredondo competed as a medalist and shot a 109 to finish the two-day event with a 217.
Winn’s Vallejo finished the tournament tied with teammate Gissele Enriquez with a 214. Del Rio head golf coach Oscar Cardenas, who also served as the tournament director, went to a scorecard playoff to determine which girl would take the fifth spot. Vallejo came out on top and finished fifth.
Only five teams competed in the tournament, one of the smallest turnouts in recent history for this event. Cardenas said other tournaments prevented more teams from competing, but he was grateful for the teams who traveled to Del Rio to compete and wished all of them safe travels home and said he hoped to see them and more teams at next year’s event.
Del Rio finished first with an 810 followed by Eagle Pass C.C. Winn Black with an 881. South San finished third with a 938, Eagle Pass High was fourth with a 941, and Eagle Pass C.C. Winn Silver took fifth with a 1,082.
