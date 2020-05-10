Student athletes weren’t the only members of Del Rio High School’s sports family affected by the premature end to the school year.
Members of the high school’s athletic training team also saw their work come to an early end due to COVID-19. Many of the athletic trainers work multiple sports during the school year, and some never got the chance to work in front of the home crowd with their second sport during this school year.
Head athletic trainer Brad “Doc” Dixon released the trainers’ award winners for this school year.
Juniors Gabriella Sobrevilla and Kamila Fuentes were named co-Trainer of the Year. Sobrevilla also earned the Academic Excellence Award with a GPA of 4.27. Fuentes was the trainers’ Rookie of the Year in 2019 while Sobrevilla was the sophomore Academic Excellence Award winner last year.
Juniors Marina Garcia and Paige Everett were named the co-Heat & Soul Award winners. Everett was the Trainer of the Year last year.
Senior Damiana Hernandez earned the senior Academic Excellence Award and was a receipient of the Texas State Athletic Trainer’s Association’s All-State Academic Award after posting a GPA of 4.27.
Senior Katarina Fuentes was also named a recipient of the Texas State Athletic Trainer’s Association All-State Academic Award.
Senior Alyssa Fernandez was also named a recipient of the Texas State Athletic Trainer’s Association All-State Academic Award.
Sophomore Jesus Arreola was named co-Rookie of the Year and was the sophomore Academic Excellence Award winner with a GPA of 4.49.
Freshman Caroline Vasquez was named co-Rookie of the Year and was the freshman Academic Excellence Award winner with a GPA of 3.88.
