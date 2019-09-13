Del Rio picked up a pair of wins as part of a three-match road trip as the volleyball season nears the start of district play.
The Queens have two matches at home this week – tonight versus Midland Lee and Saturday versus Carrizo Springs – before they begin the matches that count towards a trip to the playoffs begin.
Del Rio’s match against Midland Lee begins with sub-varsity playing at 4:30 p.m. and varsity taking the court around 5:30 p.m. at the Carl P. Guys Memorial Gymnasium.
Del Rio recently played at San Antonio Memorial, at Crystal City and at San Marcos to wrap up their final road schedule before district play begins. Del Rio went 2-1 in that stretch and is now 12-12 on the season.
The Queens began their road trip Aug. 30 with a match at San Antonio Memorial. The Queens took the match 3-0 – 25-21, 25-23, 25-18.
“Our front row did a great job on offense with 30 combined kills led by Kyndal Gladson’s 11,” assistant coach Nydia Fernandez said. “The girls played well. The back row played excellent defense as a whole, as well.”
Del Rio’s front row included a combination of Gladson, Emily Treviño, Sara Martinez, Bertha Faz and Kassy Vilchez. Vilchez had six kills, Martinez had four kills and Faz had three kills.
In addition to the kills, the front row also produced a bevy of blocks. Martinez and Vilchez each had five blocks, and Gladson had four blocks.
Martinez also led the team with four assists.
Four days later, the Queens traveled to Crystal City to face the Lady Javelinas. They earned a tough 3-0 win – 32-30, 25-13, 25-23.
Once again the front line came up big for the Queens, but the back line did its part to fill the stats sheet as well.
Treviño and Martinez each had seven kills, Gladson had six kills, Faz had four kills and Vilchez finished with three. Gladson had a team-high 11 blocks, and four assists, while Martinez had eight and Vilchez had six.
Jessika White had a pair of aces and 15 digs. She also had eight points off serve.
Sofia Zarazua had six points and 15 digs.
Mercedes De Leon also had five points and 13 digs.
Del Rio’s road swing ended Friday at San Marcos with a 3-1 loss – 28-30, 21-25, 25-21, 19-25.
Gladson had another big match with 11 kills and four blocks.
Treviño had four kills, Karime Ramirez had three kills, and Faz and Vilchez each had a kill.
Zarazua had 18 points and 20 digs while White nine points and 24 digs as well as a pair of assists. Ashley Mtanous had 17 points off serve and seven digs.
