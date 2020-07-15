A Del Rio Rams wide receiver completes his pass catching drill during the first day of football practice prior to the 2019-20 school year. While student-athletes from a variety of sports have returned to the summer strength and conditioning program this week, the start of fall sports remains an unknown.
Local school district officials are still waiting to hear from the state before deciding what to do in regards to fall sports.
As Texas school districts continue to roll towards the start of the 2020-21 school year, confusion continues to abound when it comes to UIL competition. That includes athletic and academic competition. Locally, student-athletes have returned to action as part of the annual summer strength and conditioning workouts, but they do so not knowing what competition will look like come the fall.
