Del Rio’s varsity boys track and field team racked up a pair of top five finishes in its last two meets.
Like their Queens counterparts, the Rams also recently compete at the Hawk Relays at Canyon High School in New Braunfels and the Bear Relays at Bastrop High School in Bastrop.
The Rams took fourth at the Hawk Relays, finishing behind San Antonio schools Reagan and Brandeis and third place Kerrville Tivy.
At the Bear Relays, Del Rio was second, missing out on first place by one point behind the host school from Bastrop. Cedar Park was third.
The top six finishers in each event earned points for their teams. For the Bear Relays, only the top six were listed in each event.
100 Meters
At the Hawk Relays, Mark Gutierrez finished 13th in 11.88 seconds. Del Rio did not earn points in the 100 at the Bear Relays.
200 Meters
Gutierrez was seventh in the 200 meters in 24.01 seconds. Damian Deang-Art was 12th in 24.45. Del Rio did not place at the Bear Relays in the 200 meters.
400 Meters
Hector Frausto finished fourth in the 400 meters at both the Hawk and Bear relays. At the Hawk Relays, he finished in 53.50. He was slightly faster at the Bear Relays, finishing in 53.40.
800 Meters
Raymon Gonzalez earned a pair of first place finishes in each meet in the 800 meters. At the Hawk Relays, he took first in 1:59.72. He also took first at the Bear Relays in 2:00.12.
1600 Meters
Gonzalez was eighth in the 1,600 meters at the Hawk Relays in 4:45.66. A week later, he won the event at the Bear Relays. No time was listed on the official results. Jakob Ortiz took fifth, and Itzcoatl Vazquez was sixth.
3200 Meters
At the Hawk Relays, Ortiz finished fourth in 10:29.86. Vazquez was fifth in 10:34.91, and Bobby Moore was sixth in 10:40.68.
At the Bear Relays, Vazquez was second in 10:02.72 and Ortiz was fourth in 10:23.44.
110 Meter Hurdles
At the Hawk Relays, Jose Salazar was fifth in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.72 seconds. Luis Flores was 14th in 18.02 seconds.
Del Rio did not place in the 110-meter hurdles at the Bear Relays.
300-Meter Hurdles
Salazar was second in the 300-meter hurdles at the Hawk Relays in a time of 40.84 seconds. Flores was 11th in 46.18 seconds.
Salazar took first at the Bear Relays in 41.20 seconds.
400-Meter Relays
At the Hawk Relays, Del Rio’s team of Richard Haynes, Aiden Huerta, Luis Arteaga and Deang-Art was fifth in 45.21.
The team did not place at the Bear Relays.
800-Meter Relays
At the Hawk Relays, Del Rio’s team of Deang-Art, Haynes, Gutierrez and Manny Sanchez finished fifth in 1:36.08. At the Bear Relays, the team of Sanchez, Arteaga, Huerta and Gabriel Villegas was fourth in 1:34.64.
1,600-Meter Relays
At the Hawk Relays, Del Rio’s team of Salazar, Sanchez, Robles and Frausto finished fourth in 3:32.09. The same team finished second at the Bear Relays in a time of 3:33.85.
Long Jump
At the Hawk Relays, Haynes took sixth with a leap of 18 feet, 2 ½ inches. Del Rio did not place at the Bear Relays.
Shot Put
Luis Perez earned a pair of first place medals in the shot put. He won the Hawk Relays with a throw of 52 feet, 2 inches. He then won the Bear Relays with a throw of 53 feet, 8 inches.
Also at the Bear Relays, John Lozano finished sixth with a throw of 41 feet, 1 inch.
Discus
At the Hawk Relays, Diego Piña won the discus with a throw of 142 feet, 9 inches. Oscar Sandoval was second at 132 feet, 10 inches, and Juan Urbina was third with a throw of 131 feet, 11 inches.
At the Bear Relays, Piña took second with a throw of 139 feet, 5 inches. Urbina was fourth at 129 feet, 3 ½ inches.
Triple Jump
At the Hawk Relays, Sanchez took seventh in the triple jump after a leap of 37 feet, 5 ½ inches. He then took fifth at the Bear Relays with a leap of 37 feet, 10 ¾ inches.
High Jump
At the Hawk Relays, Flores tied for second place in the high jump after clearing 5 feet, 8 inches. He was then fourth at the Bear Relays after clearing 5 feet, 6 inches.
Pole Vault
At the Hawk Relays, Devin Barrera was fifth in the pole vault after clearing a height of 11 feet, 6 inches. Joel Vasquez tied for sixth after clearing 11 feet.
At the Bear Relays, Barrera took second after again clearing 11 feet, 6 inches. Vasquez was third after clearing 10 feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.