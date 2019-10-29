For the 15th consecutive year, Del Rio will be represented at this year’s state cross-country.
However, for the first time in those 15 years, Del Rio will not be represented by a full team nor by a member of the boys team.
Del Rio High will be represented at this year’s Class 6A State Cross-Country meet by junior Ozlynn Urias. She finished high enough individually to earn a berth in the final meet of the year.
This year’s state meet will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock. The Class 6A girls race will start at 2:30 p.m., followed by the Class 6A boys race at 3:10 p.m.
Both races will be 5,000 meters, or around 3.10 miles.
Since Del Rio’s appearances at state began in 2005, Del Rio has qualified at least one full team in each of the past 14 years. Only twice before during the that run did Del Rio’s boys fail to qualify for state as team, and that was in 2009 and 2015. The girls team had not qualified at least one runner for the state meet since 2017.
Urias finished 12th overall in a time of 19:38.22 at Monday’s Region IV-6A Cross-Country Meet in Corpus Christi. She was Del Rio’s top female finisher.
Senior Itzcoatl Vazquez, who competed at the meet last year and was 66th overall, finished 20th Monday in a time of 16:29.18. He was Del Rio’s top finisher in the boys race.
No other Del Rio boy finished among the top 50 overall.
It was initially announced that Vazquez had also qualified for the state meet, but late Monday evening Del Rio head cross-country coach Vickie Perez informed the News-Herald Vazquez had actually finished two spots out of qualifying for state.
With Vazquez not qualifying, the streak for Del Rio’s boys to be represented at the state meet comes to an end at 14 consecutive years.
As a team, the Queens finished tied for sixth overall with 232 points. Austin Westlake won the regional team title with 77 points as three of their runners finished among the top 20 overall.
Comal Canyon was second in the girls division followed by Comal Smithson Valley and Laredo United, which claimed the final state spot.
Last year Urias just missed out on a trip to state, but this year belonged to the junior running machine. She finished first in five meets this year including the District 29-6A Cross-Country Meet and had top five finishes in two other meets.
Del Rio’s girls team was young with zero seniors among its ranks. Of the seven girls that represented Del Rio in this year’s regional meet, Urias was the only runner that competed for the team last year. If the team sticks together through next season, they should be the district and regional favorites in 2020.
Freshman Kimberly Gloria was 31st in 20:46.20, freshman Mackenzie Pulliam was 53rd in 21:15.64, freshman Ella Dyer was 93rd in 21:57.70, junior Camila Chavez was 95th in 22:01.44, sophomore Uritzy Gonzalez was 115th in 22:23.13, and sophomore Sydney Ballard was 139th in 23:06.90.
There were 182 runners in the girls race.
On the boys side, as a team, Del Rio was 12th overall. San Antonio Johnson won the regional crown with 59 points. Northside Brandeis was second followed by Comal Canyon and Donna North. A total of 24 teams competed at the regional meet.
Senior Raymon Gonzalez was 58th in 17:06.27, freshman Mikael Perez was 84th in 17:26.51, junior Bobby Moore was 86th in 17:28.40, junior Jakob Ortiz was 102nd in 17:38.96, freshman Jose Ramirez was 153rd in 18:21.94, and freshman Damian Espinoza was 154th in 18:26.38.
By finishing 58th, Gonzalez missed out on a fourth consecutive trip to state. Only he and Vazquez competed at last year’s state meet; the rest of Del Rio’s team was competing in its first regional meet this year.
There were 186 runners in the boys race.
Log In
