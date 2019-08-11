It’s time to get back to work for the Del Rio High Rams football team.
And while the Rams will be doing their thing on the football field, preparing for the fall season, the Del Rio Rams Football Booster Club will also be busy doing its best to support the team.
Practice begins Monday evening as teachers and staff members will spend much of Monday at the annual convocation for employees of the San Felipe Del Rio CISD.
Immediately following practice, the booster club will hold a parents meeting inside Walter Levermann Ram Stadium. The meeting is slated to begin at 8:45 p.m.
Information on joining in the booster club will be made available at that time. The meeting is open to parents of all youth in the Rams football program.
Art Sanchez, Rams Football Booster Club President, said media day, the day in which the Rams would take their individual and team photos, would be held Saturday, Aug. 17, beginning around 8 a.m. at the stadium.
The team is also scheduled to hold its traditional Blue and White Scrimmage following media day.
That same day, Rudy’s BBQ and Country Store will host Ram Day festivities beginning at 7 p.m. The public is invited to come out, meet the team and cheerleaders and enjoy some live music.
Sanchez said the club is also planning a big fundraiser this year in which a lucky fan could get a chance to win a truck. He said details are still being finalized, and once everything is in place an official announcement would be made.
“It might be something like the person has to kick a field goal or something like that. We know it has to be a game of chance. We almost have everything in place, but we still have some small details we have to work out,” Sanchez said Friday.
Because the Rams took part in spring football this season they will start practicing later in August. The Rams will also be limited to just one scrimmage against an opposing team. That scrimmage is set for Friday, Aug. 23, when the Rams host Fort Stockton at 6 p.m. at Walter Levermann Ram Stadium.
Del Rio opens the 2019-20 season on Friday, Aug. 30, when the Rams host the San Antonio Warren Warriors at 7 p.m. at Ram Stadium.
