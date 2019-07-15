A pair of youth golfers from Del Rio wrapped up their season with a spot at the U.S. Kids Golf Texas State Invitational Golf Tournament.
Brothers Isaiah and Isaac Diaz, the sons of Ascension and Araceli Diaz, competed at the tournament held at the Morris Williams Golf Course in Austin. Isaiah Diaz, 7, won his age group by one stroke while his older brother, Isaac, finished fourth competing in the Boys 11 division.
Isaiah competed against eight other golfers from around the state and Puerto Rico. He began the tournament strong, shooting a 34 on the first day, leaving him four shots ahead of his next closest competitors from San Antonio and Tomball.
He had three birdies and a bogey, finishing his round with a birdie on a par-4.
On day two, Diaz did well again, shooting a 35, but he was one of four golfers to shoot 35, and that wasn’t even the lowest score of the day. Michael Avila of Puerto Rico shot a 31 and finished just behind Diaz with a two-day 70.
Diaz and Avila were the only golfers to shoot below par for the nine-hole rounds.
Diaz had two birdies and a bogey in his round.
Isaac Diaz competed against six other golfers from Texas and Monterrey, Mexico. Playing 18 holes, Isaac shot a 73 on the first day, leaving him two shots behind the day one lead, Blake Brown of Cypress.
Isaac had six birdies in the round, but also had six bogeys to undo his hard work. He started off strong, with back-to-back birdies on 1 and 2, and then had back-to-back birdies on holes 16 and 17.
On day two, Isaac shot a 75 and finished with a two-day 148, five shots behind the eventual winner, Luciano Follmer of The Hills, Texas.
Isaac had three birdies and five bogeys. He shot well on the back nine with three of his birdies coming in the final nine holes.
Ascension Diaz said Isaiah’s win qualified him for the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship at Pinehurst, N.C., but the family was going to skip it this year due to financial reasons. He did say that should his sons qualify next year they would definitely compete then.
