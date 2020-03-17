Del Rio is now two matches away from its first district title in girls soccer since 2015, but any celebrations will have to wait until UIL gives the “all clear” to resume practice and play.
The Queens won their eighth consecutive match, and extended their unbeaten streak to nine matches, with a 6-1 win over Laredo United South Friday night at Walter Levermann Ram Stadium.
Del Rio now has a record of 8 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss. With three points awarded for each win and one point awarded for each draw, the Queens now have 25 points while Laredo Nixon, who is in second, has 22 points (7 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw). Nixon kept pace with the Queens by beating Laredo United 1-0 Friday night.
In the Queens’ win over United South, Cassandra Ochoa had three goals, Jadyn Casillas had two goals and Laurie Ignacio had one goal. Leianna Jimenez had three assists in the win while Ochoa and Mia Ortiz each had one assist.
Friday afternoon, UIL announced that due to the threat of the coronavirus spreading, all UIL-sanctioned events, academic and athletic, would be postponed from March 16 to at least March 29. Those events included game and practices. School districts aren’t even permitted to use school facilities or equipment for UIL events during that time. Practices included open gyms, open facilities and open weight rooms.
Queens head coach Wilber Rivas said his team would just have to adjust to the temporary guidelines.
“We have an injury on our team, so that time off would help, but it will also disrupt the rhythm that we have. We will just see how it plays out,” Rivas said.
