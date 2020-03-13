Del Rio’s problems on the soccer pitch have gotten worse.
The Del Rio Rams soccer team dropped its lost two matches by a combined score of 7-0. That pushes the Rams losing streak to three straight matches and its winless streak to five straight matches.
The last non-loss the Rams incurred came on Feb. 25 against Eagle Pass when Del Rio battled to a 2-2- draw against the Eagles. The Rams’ district record now stands at 1 win, 7 losses and 1 draw.
Saturday afternoon, the Rams traveled to Laredo to take on the LBJ Wolves. Del Rio could never get going in the match and were defeated, 6-0.
Tuesday night, Del Rio hosted the Laredo Nixon Mustangs in front of the home fans at Walter Levermann Ram Stadium as part of First Responders Night. Despite putting up a tough defensive effort, the Rams could not find a seam in the Mustangs’ defense and were shutout in their second straight match, 1-0.
The Rams will look to snap their winless streak Saturday when they travel to Laredo to face the United South Panthers at 6:30 p.m. at Krueger Field.
Del Rio’s final home match of the season will be Tuesday, March 17, when they host the Laredo Alexander Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. at Ram Stadium.
