HOUSTON — Rookie Cristian Javier threw well into the sixth inning, protecting a big lead and sending the Houston Astros over the Los Angeles Angels 6-3 Tuesday in the opener of a doubleheader created by the approach of Hurricane Laura.
The storm was expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast either Wednesday night or Thursday morning. The Angels-Astros game scheduled for Thursday was shifted to become part of the doubleheader, and Wednesday’s game was postponed.
