Del Rio’s runners faced one of their toughest meets of the year this past weekend and returned home with a pair of top 10 team finishes.
The Del Rio High cross-country program competed in the annual FEAST Invitational meet this weekend, going head-to-head with some of the top programs in the region. Del Rio’s varsity teams ran in the Gold Division while the junior varsity teams competed in the Varsity division against some of the varsity squads from other schools.
The varsity girls squad finished sixth overall anchored by Ozlynn Urias, who was fifth overall in a time of 19:06.58. The top runner in the race was Boerne Champion A’s Kelsie Vicknair, who crossed the finish line in 18:36.66.
Boerne Champion A was also the top team in the race followed by Buda Hays, Cibolo Steele, FEAST Home School and Boerne Champion B.
Del Rio’s Kimberly Gloria was 30th overall in 21:00.82, Mackenzie Pulliam was 42nd overall in 21:21.57, Karla Cabello was 63rd overall in 21:55.16, and Skylar Urias rounded out the team’s scoring with a 74th place finish in 22:08.55.
Only the top six runners earned points for Del Rio. Local runners also competing in the Gold Division girls race included Alyssa Torres (22:21.20), Sydney Ballard (22:21.32) and Ella Dyer (22:42.32).
In the Varsity Girls race, Del Rio’s runners took 11th overall. Yoakum was first followed by Pleasanton, SACS, Boerne High and Gonzales.
Leading the way for Del Rio in the varsity race was Nayeli Cordova, who was 45th in 14:34.76. Joining her was Carla Fuentes (56th, 14:49.32), Cassandra San Miguel (60th, 14:54.87), Yanez Saucedo (64th, 15:04.49), Lissette Gutierrez (72nd, 15:16.56) and Miranda McClellan (88th, 16:01.75).
Del Rio’s varsity boys team competed in the Boys Gold Division and took fourth overall. Boerne Champion A was first followed by Johnson, McAllen High, Del Rio and Donna North.
The Rams’ top runner was Raymon Gonzalez, who finished 16th in a time of 16:42.58. Teammate Itzcoatl Vazquez wasn’t far behind, finishing 18th in 16:45.82. Rounding out the top five Del Rio runners were Bobby Moore, who was 33rd in 17:06.30; Jakob Ortiz, who was 64th in 17:40.58; and Mikael Perez, who was 84th in 17:55.49.
Also competing for Del Rio in the Boys Gold Division race were Daniel Garcia (17:57.74), Damien Espinoza (18:22.83), and Jose Ramirez (18:46.80).
Del Rio’s junior varsity boys team finished third in the Boys Varsity division. Boerne Champion A was first followed by McAllen High.
Del Rio’s Marco Trujillo finished second overall, but first among team runners, as he finished in 17:25.63. Nathan Lowe was 12th in 18:43.35, Mario Jimenez was 26th in 19:22.81, Bobby Robles was 30th in 19:30.82, and Miguel Gonzalez was 39th in 19:47.51. Joshua Reyes (20:12.78) also competed for Del Rio.
Del Rio Middle School’s teams also fared well at the meet.
The seventh and eighth grade boys team took first in its division, racing past the other top five schools including Greater Hearts Northern Oaks, Wallace, San Antonio SWIFT and Miller Middle School.
Del Rio’s boys were led by Ely Losoya, who took first in 11:17.93. Teammate Hector Trujillo was second in 11:42.73. Julian Rodriguez was eighth in 12:21.78, Armando Garcia was 10th in 12:28.76, and Jonathon Mendoza was 27th in 13:09.13.
Del Rio Middle School’s girls were sixth in the seventh and eighth grade division. San Antonio SWIFT was first followed by Austin Hill Country, FEAST Home School, CHMS and Dobie Junior High.
Amanda Ong was Del Rio’s top runner in 22nd place in 15:02.79. Andrea Sauceda was 24th in 15:03.51, Giana Urias was 29th in 15:10.23, Kaylee Hernandez was 37th in 15:38.96, and Adriana Hernandez was 40th in 15:44.30.
