The Game: Class 1A State Golf Tournament
The Place: Austin, Texas
The Date: May 3-4, 1957
There’s no greater feeling in high school sports than becoming a champion, and the pinnacle of that is winning a state championship.
In 1957, San Felipe High School boasted one of the state’s top golf teams as the team of Joe Treviño, Felipe Romero, Mario “Mike” Lomas, Higinio “Gene” Vasquez and Lupe Felan did what no other team from this area had done and captured the Class A State Golf Championship, making history along the way.
The team’s accomplishments are chronicled in the book, “Mustang Miracle,” written by Humberto Garcia, but the original story explaining how the team came to win its state title was published in the pages of the News-Herald on May 6, 1957.
—
In 1955, San Felipe High successfully joined the Texas Interscholastic League, the pre-cursor to todays University Interscholastic League, and quickly found success on the links as its golf team, comprised of Felan, Lomas, Treviño and Al Padilla, won the district and regional titles and reached the state golf tournament. Despite their relative youth and inexperience, the team finished fourth overall with a 759.
One year later, the team returned to state. Padilla’s spot now belonged to Romero, and the seasoned squad finished second overall by three strokes to Ranger. The team shot a 692, a vast improvement from the previous year.
Then came the magical year of 1957.
Once again the team won the district and regional championships and were ready for a third trip to state in Austin. After coming so close the year before, coach J.B. Pena, who was also the San Felipe ISD’s superintendent, was asked if he felt his team could win state in 57. His answer was simple - “Si dios quiere” or “If God so wills.”
While the author of the piece that appeared in the News-Herald has been lost to time, they captured Peñas faith in his team as they set out to finish what had been started two years prior.
“His hopes were high and his faith in the quartet of schoolboys was well-placed. He knew them as well as any superintendent ever knew a student, since he had been with them on the practice course and on the tournament course since the school’s advent into TUL competition in 1955.”
—
Ranger was no pushover. The team that had won state in 1956 was back again in 1957 and brought with them three players from that state championship team. Del Rio also returned three of its state qualifiers from ’56, but it would be the team’s newest member, Vasquez, whose tale at state was chronicled in the News-Herald.
“Little Gene Vasquez, ‘Shorty’ of the San Felipe High School youthful state championship golf team, brushed aside all signs of weakness and nervousness on the 18th hole in the finals Saturday at Austin. His approach shot had over-carried the green by some 35 feet and his ball came to rest partially submerged in a water-filled bunker. He could have afforded to penalize himself by lifting the ball for a new lie without hurting or endangering the Mustang team lead. However, he didn’t know that since he was the last to complete his final round. He addressed the ball at the actual water-logged lie and swooshed it out amid a (illegible) spray that showered him from the neck down. The ball climbed over the bunker onto the green and died with half its width hanging over the lip of the cup. The gallery applauded the display of pluck and Vasquez tapped the pill into the hole for an 86.”
—
As with any great story, there are always some little details that lift the tale from a simple piece of factual accuracy to legendary yarn. In the case of the San Felipe Mustangs’ state championship, Mother Nature deserved a bit of an assist.
The San Felipe squad trailed by one after nine holes, but by the end the first day Friday, the team was up by 14.
Midway through Saturday’s final round, San Felipe had extended its lead to 15 strokes, but then the rains came. That’s just what the Mustangs golfers needed. The rains in Austin actually helped the San Felipe team as they had become accustomed to playing in the wet conditions after it rained in Del Rio for 10 days straight and turned the San Felipe Country Club course into “many little lagoons” in the days leading up to their appearance at state.
By the time the final round was over, San Felipe’s gap over runners up Shamrock High was 35 shots.
San Felipe finished with a 643. Shamrock High was second, and coming in third was defending state champion Ranger, which finished with a 691.
Treviño, a junior, won top individual honors after rounds of 73-77 for a 150. Romero, a sophomore, was second overall with a pair of 79s for a 158. Lomas, also a junior, took third overall with an 80 and 79 for a 159. Vasquez, a freshman, shot a 90 and an 86 for a 176.
In all, the team won seven medals — gold for each team member, a gold medal for Treviño, a silver medal for Romero and a bronze medal for Lomas.
—
It took half a century before the story of the Mustang Miracle resurfaced. In addition to the book, which is the subject of an upcoming movie, the team has received international fame with induction into the National Hispanic Heritage Hall of Honor and the Latin American International Sports Hall of Fame.
Sadly, Treviño passed away in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.