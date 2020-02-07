With players returning for the final stretch run, the Del Rio Queens basketball team is looking for a glimmer of hope as they try to avoid a winless district schedule.
Del Rio’s most recent games results in the program’s ninth and 10th losses in district play.
The Queens fell to Laredo Nixon, 49-21, in a game played Jan. 31 in front of the home fans at the Carl P. Guys Memorial Gymnasium. They then fell to Laredo United South, 45-26, at South’s gym on Tuesday.
Against Nixon, Del Rio battled hard and trailed by single digits, 11-4, by the end of the first quarter. However, a 13-0 run by Nixon, which began in the first quarter, pushed the Lady Mustangs to an 18-4 lead.
That’s when Del Rio’s Sydney Ballard took over, going on an 8-0 run of her own to cut the lead to 19-14 by halftime.
The Queens kept the intensity going into the third quarter as Renee Villarreal hit a 3-pointer to trim the lead to 19-17, but Del Rio would score only four more points for the rest of the contest as Nixon pulled away for the win.
Ballard finished with nine points and four rebounds. Villarreal had six points, five steals and three assists. Joselyn Gonzales had two points, three steals and three assists, Mallory Polanco had two points, six rebounds and two steals, and Kimberly Hernandez rounded out the scoring with two points and six rebounds. Paige Everett contributed with seven rebounds.
Del Rio got a boost in its game against Laredo United South when starter Laila Betancourt returned to action after missing the past few games.
With a bevy of returners, Del Rio took it to South early on. Villarreal hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to make it a 12-10 game in favor of United South.
But that was the end of Del Rio’s run at the Lady Panthers.
“We missed opportunities on layups and free throws. That, along with turnovers versus South’s full court press, were the difference, though,” Queens head coach Chris Jost said.
South outscored the Queens 12-3 in the second quarter and 15-6 in the third quarter to carry a 39-19 lead into the fourth. Del Rio won the fourth quarter, 7-6, but it was too little, too late.
Betancourt’s return to the lineup resulted in another double-double for the sophomore post player. She had 14 points, 17 rebounds, four blocks and three steals. Gonzales had four points and three steals, and Treasure Jackson added two points and three assists. Villarreal and Everett each scored three points, while Polanco finished with five rebounds and Ballard added three steals.
Del Rio travels to Eagle Pass Friday for its final road game of the season at 7:30 p.m. The Queens’ final game of the season will be Tuesday when they host Laredo Alexander at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.