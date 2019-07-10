In the end, Del Rio’s bats couldn’t keep up with Eagle Pass.
The Del Rio Little League 8-10-year-old all-stars managed just one hit and never reached third base in an 8-0 loss to Eagle Pass in the championship game of the Little League District 35 8-10-year-old Baseball Tournament Wednesday night at the Val Verde County Sports Complex.
Despite the loss, the Del Rio team fared better than the last time the two teams met. The first time those two teams played, Eagle Pass won, 18-0.
Eagle Pass took the lead in the bottom of the first inning after Jeremiah Silva walked and scored on an Aquiles Garcia double. Garcia would later score on a wild pitch to make it a 2-0 game.
Del Rio got its only hit of the game in the top of the first when Jesus Mojica smacked a two-out single. He would be stranded at first as the inning came to an end.
Eagle Pass scored three more runs in the bottom of the third inning to stretch its lead to 5-0.
Jaime Garcia had the big blow with a two-run single that scored Alex Ruiz and Alejandro Mallen.
Del Rio’s best offensive innings were the second and the sixth.
In the second inning, Del Rio put runners on first and second thanks to a fielder’s choice off the bat of Eli Crispin and an error off the bat of Mario Cervantez. Del Rio couldn’t take advantage as Jaren Valadez was called out on strikes to end the inning.
In the sixth, Del Rio opened its half of the sixth with walks to Jesus Mojica and Casimiro Cardenas. However, Eagle Pass’ Sebastian Camarillo settled down after that, striking out the next three batters to seal the win.
Eagle Pass’ final runs came in the bottom of the fifth inning. Austin Rodriguez brought home run after being hit by a pitch, and then Arturo Aranda brought in the final two Eagle Pass runs with a double.
Del Rio’s 8-10-year-old baseball all-stars included Aaron Bonilla, Casimiro Cardenas, Mario Cervantez, Eli Crispin, Brandon Dominguez, Luis Gutierrez, Josiah Martinez, Jesus Mojica, Nathen Mojica, Ayden Patiño, Aaden Sanchez, Jaren Valadez and Aiden Villegas. The team was managed by Bobby Dominguez and coached by Tony Bonilla, Martin Garcia and Danny Patiño.
8-10-year-old
Softball
Del Rio’s run in the Little League District 35 8-10-year-old Softball Tournament came to an end Wednesday night in Eagle Pass.
Eagle Pass claimed the tournament championship, shutting Del Rio out, 16-0.
Del Rio’s 8-10-year-old softball all-stars included Devyn Casillas, Klariza Cervantes, Ashlynn Collins, Alyssa Garcia, Ayiana Garcia, Kaycee Lee, Karina Limon, Amanda Muñiz, Anaya Rodriguez, Janiah Ross, Lauren Sanchez, Hannah Sanders and Ariani Tamez. The team was managed by David Garcia and coached by Carlos Sanchez and Aaron Willoughby.
10-12-year-old Baseball
Del Rio’s 10-12-year-old all-stars defeated Crystal City Wednesday to move into the championship game of the Little League District 35 10-12-year-old Baseball Tournament in La Pryor.
Del Rio’s 14-1 win set up a rematch against Eagle Pass Friday night. That game was set for 7 p.m.
Eagle Pass took the first meeting between the two teams Tuesday night, 10-4.
Del Rio needs to beat Eagle Pass twice to claim the championship while Eagle Pass needs just one win..
Editor’s note: You can find updates on each tournament on Facebook.com/DRNHSports
