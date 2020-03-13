The coronavirus has claimed another sporting event.
Late Thursday, it was announced that the Texas High School Powerlifting Association’s Region V meet had been postponed indefinitely. A decision on the future of the meet could be made as early as Sunday, but not before consulting with UIL.
The late word puts a pause on all the hard work put in by two members of the Del Rio High School’s boys powerlifting team who had earned a trip to that meet this weekend.
Senior Alejandro Flores and junior Tristan Medrano were scheduled to compete at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association’s Region V meet Saturday at Weslaco East High School.
Flores was to compete in the 198-pound weight class while Medrano was to compete in the 220-pound division.
Del Rio head powerlifting coach David Gomez confirmed the message posted on the official powerlifting website, thspa.us.
“We’re down until further notice,” Gomez said.
Gomez added that the postponement also extends to the girls state meet which was to take place next weekend in Waco. Del Rio High senior Dulceamor Guajardo was slated to compete at the state meet after finishing fourth at the regional meet.
Gomez was taking the late announcement in stride.
“This just gives us more time to get stronger, especially Dulce,” Gomez said.
