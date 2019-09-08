SAN ANGELO — Del Rio held its own against the powerhouse from San Angelo Central for the opening quarter, keeping the explosive Bobcats off the scoreboard for the first 12 minutes of Friday night’s game.
Then Central got rolling.
Four seconds into the second quarter the Bobcats broke a scoreless tie. By the time the quarter was done, San Angelo led 28-0 and was on its way to a 52-10 win over the Rams.
The loss drops the Rams to 0-2. It’s the third consecutive year the Rams have achieved that mark. The Rams have been outscored so far this year, 70-17.
The Rams’ nightmare second quarter began with Kris Jackson scoring on a six-yard run to cap a drive that started with just over a minute left in the first quarter.
After San Angelo’s Ty Casey intercepted Del Rio’s Dominic Sanchez to kill the Rams’ next drive, Bobcats quarterback Malachi Brown found Christian Gabaldon for a 14-yard strike and a 14-0 lead.
Del Rio tried to turn back the Bobcats as Jaden Talamantez picked off Brown at the Rams’ 23, but after a failed fake punt attempt by the Rams was stuffed on fourth down, the Bobcats made it a 21-0 game on a 34-yard throw and catch from Brown to Tanner Dabbert.
San Angelo’s special teams got in on the scoring action for the Bobcats’ next score as Kyson Snelson blocked a Sergio Mireles punt attempt and returned it just a few yards for the touchdown and a 28-0 San Angelo led by halftime.
Brown lasted two more drives for San Angelo, and that was all he needed to help tack two more scores on the board for the Bobcats.
San Angelo opened the second half with a 58-yard, four-play drive that culminated with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Brown to Dabbert.
After a Rams punt, San Angelo again needed just four plays to find the end zone as Brown to Dabbert set up a three-yard touchdown run by Cameron Sarzosa that pushed the Bobcats’ lead to 42-0.
Del Rio’s first points of the game came with just under two minutes left to play in the third quarter as Miguel Zapata drilled a 33-yard field goal attempt to cut the lead to 42-3.
A two-yard touchdown run by Jackson gave the Bobcats a 49-3 advantage, and then Morgan McDonald drilled a 26-yard field goal to make it 52-3 with 1:22 left to play.
Despite being down by seven scores, the Rams refused to quit.
After San Angelo kicked the ball out of bounds on the ensuing kickoff, Del Rio made the Bobcats pay, as Sergio Alameda broke loose for a 66-yard touchdown run. Zapata’s kick made it 52-10 with 30 seconds to play.
Del Rio recovered the onside kick, but any hopes for one last score were dashed when Kolby McSherry intercepted Sanchez on the very next play and brought out the victory formation from the Bobcats offense.
The Rams will look to avoid an 0-3 start this Friday when they face the Kerrville Tivy Antlers at Walter Levermann Ram Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
