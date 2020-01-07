The 46th annual Elks Hoop Shoot returns to Del Rio Jan. 11.
Beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the San Felipe Memorial Middle School Gymnasium, boys and girls ages 8 to 13 will get to compete in a free-throw shooting competition for the chance to represent Del Rio at the district level of competition in San Antonio.
The top shooters at each division advance and have the chance to work their way through state, regional and national competitions.
Age divisions for Saturday’s free event are 8-9-years old, 10-11 years old, and 12-13 years old.
Each contestant gets 25 shots at the hoop. The shooters with the most baskets made in each division advances.
Registration begins at 12:15 p.m., and parents are urged to bring proof of age for their children.
For more information on this event, please go online and visit www.elks.org/hoopshoot or contact Alan Alexander at aalexander@brownautocenter.com or call Dawn Pelotte at 830-775-3145.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.