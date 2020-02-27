Del Rio’s recent run in district play has vaulted the Queens to near the top of the girls soccer standings.
The Queens’ defeated Eagle Pass 3-0 Tuesday night in bring an end to the first half of district play. Del Rio ends the first half with a total of 13 points, leaving them tied with Laredo Nixon atop the district standings.
However, Laredo United was scheduled to face Laredo Alexander and Laredo LBJ was scheduled to face Laredo United South Wednesday night to close out their first halves of district play. A win by United would vault them into first place by themselves with 15 points. Nixon and Del Rio would be tied for second, though the Queens would hold the tiebreaker after beating Nixon, 2-1. Alexander would hold the fourth spot win, lose or tie.
Teams earn three points for each win and one point for each tie. Del Rio is currently 4-1-1 in district play and is unbeaten in its last five matches.
The Queens have outscored their opponents 5-1 in their last two matches.
Against Laredo Alexander, the Queens and Lady Bulldogs were tied 1-1 at halftime. Jadyn Casillas scored Del Rio’s goal with an assist from Laurie Ignacio.
Del Rio could have led 2-1 at halftime, but a penalty kick of Cassandra Ochoa was denied by the Alexander goal keeper.
The score remained 1-1 until midway through the second half when senior Leianna Jimenez was able to gain control of the ball at midfield and made a run on the Alexander net. Once she drew the defense in, she passed to Casillas on her right. Casillas then beat the Alexander goalie one-on-one before scoring on the now empty net to give the Queens a 2-1 lead.
Casillas nearly made it 3-1 three minutes later when she threw off an Alexander defender and centered the ball to Ignacio, but the ensuing shot was off target.
The match had been physical throughout, but the final five minutes saw the Queens pick up two yellow cards and Alexander earn a yellow card as well. Johanna Rodriguez and an Alexander player each earned a yellow card after they were a little too physical fighting for position.
A few minutes later, Del Rio’s Hannah Garcia earned a yellow card after knocking an Alexander player to the ground while challenging for the ball.
The rough play nearly cost the Queens as Alexander was awarded a free kick with 27 seconds remaining in the match. The ensuing strike hit the crossbar and was knocked out of play by the Queens. Alexander scrambled for a corner kick, but the ball was defended by the Queens to secure the win.
Against the Lady Eagles Tuesday night, Jimenez, Ignacio and Ochoa each scored a goal in the 3-0 win.
The Queens will be off this weekend with a bye. They’ll return to action Tuesday in Laredo to face United at 7 p.m. Del Rio’s next home match will be Friday, March 6, when the Queens host the Laredo LBJ Lady Wolves at 6:30 p.m. at Walter Levermann Ram Stadium. It will also be Military and First Responders Appreciation Night.
