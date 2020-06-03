Alyssa Gonzalez knew what she wanted to do at a young age.
A star pitcher for the Del Rio High Queens softball team, Gonzalez knew that she wanted to continue playing the game she loved even after her high school days were done. Now she’ll get the chance as a member of the Texas Southern University Tigers.
Gonzalez, a two-time all-district selection and two-time Queens MVP, has signed a letter of intent to play for Texas Southern, which is located in Houston. In lieu of the traditional signing ceremony held at the high school, Gonzalez and her family had a small gathering over the weekend to watch as she put her name on the dotted line and made it official.
“I’ll be playing softball on an academic and athletic scholarship. I plan on studying biology. I want to go into the medical field. After four years at Texas Southern I want to go into med school and become a surgeon. I figure if I aim high, I can’t miss by much,” Gonzalez said.
The 18-year-old daughter of Bonita and Leonel Gonzalez, Alyssa was a four-year member of the Queens varsity softball team. Her love for the game began when she was eight years old and playing coach pitch softball.
“I was always an athletic kid. I played soccer since I was four, but I also played volleyball and basketball. In middle school I did everything except tennis and football. Unfortunately, they didn’t have a softball program at the school,” Gonzalez said. “When I got to high school, I jumped at the chance to play for the Queens straight away. I knew I wanted to excel at that sport and it was something I wanted to purse in life and after high school. The key was going into it strong once I got to high school.”
Gonzalez’s drive didn’t go unnoticed by the Queens coaches, even if it was hard for them to keep the talented youngster in check.
“Alyssa is a special person. I say person because there is a lot more to being a successful athlete than just the sports side. As a freshman, I had to constantly remind her that her time would come. She understood and would remind me, ‘My time will come, right coach?’ That showed me she understood her role and understood life,” Queens head softball coach Nufie Rodriguez said.
Though Gonzalez made her career primarily as a pitcher, she didn’t start off that way. Gonzalez began her high school as a shortstop, but as a lack of pitchers in Del Rio became evident, she knew what she had to do to help the team and herself.
“I was always a pitcher, but it wasn’t always my favorite role. It comes with a lot of stress and pressure, but eventually I came to love it,” Gonzalez said.
During the summer of 2019, Gonzalez set her sights on improving her skillset and doing whatever she could to becoming a better player. She said her training began with her dad working with her in the family’s backyard. She said it was simple trial and error and reviewing videos they found on YouTube that helped develop her into a better pitcher. Eventually, the family knew it was going to take more than that.
“I started playing for a travel team in San Antonio. I started to go to as many camps as I could. I wanted to get recruited and I knew the way to do that was to go to those camps and showing off for college coaches,” Gonzalez said. “My family and I were going out of town every weekend. Once softball season arrived, I would spend every day of every week either at practice, at camps or with my traveling team.”
Gonzalez’s path to Texas Southern wasn’t a one-woman show, and she’s fully aware of all the help she received along the way. Gonzalez said one of the toughest things she had to do was overcome the little moments of self-doubt that crept into her life throughout her high school career. Instead of letting those moments dominate her mindset, she instead used them to become a stronger individual physically and mentally.
“I started believing in myself because everybody else around me believe in me. You have those little doubts in your head, but the truth is you can do whatever you set your mind to. You know physically you can do it, but mentally it seems too much. It gets better with practice,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez also credited the coaches and mentors who helped keep her focused and driven on achieving everything she wanted.
“A lot of people pushed me. My teammates here in Del Rio, my high school coaches, my travel ball coaches from here in Del Rio before I played out of town … all of them always pushed me to do my best,” Gonzalez said. “My first coach ever, who was my neighbor when my family moved here, had a batting cage and sparked my interest in the game. That was Albert Rodriguez. All my coaches, from Randy Sunderland to Mando Patiño to all my coaches at the high school, all of them have been influential in my life.”
“Four years of dedication, hard work, a willingness to learn, and most importantly the ability to be coachable … in order to be as successful as Alyssa has been, and chances are she will continue to be successful in college, you must have all the attributes that she has. There’s more to her than just the sport of softball. Her time came as a Queens softball player and she delivered not just as a pitcher, but with her bat, and the majority of the time she was clutch in both roles. Now her time has come as a college player,” Rodriguez said.
Like many other spring student-athletes, Gonzalez’s high school career came to a premature end due to schools being closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Gonzalez, who will graduate this week from Del Rio High and who will address her classmates as senior class president, said this year has taught her a very valuable life lesson.
“I definitely learned to take nothing for granted. I remember driving to my last home game, by myself, and thinking that this was going to be last game I was going to play. It was hard to think about that, but you always have to try your best every time you go out there because you never know when it would be the last time,” Gonzalez said. “When I go to college, for sure I’m going to be a pitcher, but I’m also open to playing other spots. I’m willing to do whatever I can to succeed. All I can do is try and remember that there’s never really a limit to what you can do.”
