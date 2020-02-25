In an offseason of uncertainty and trying times for the Houston Astros, Del Rio’s connection to last year’s World Series runners-up did his best to enjoy his time away from the ballpark.
Well, Jack Mayfield didn’t stay away from every ball park.
The 29-year-old Astros infielder stayed busy this offseason, working out in the Losano Fitness Center on Laughlin Air Force Base, helping raise funds for a variety of local groups include the Queen City Belles, Del Rio Little League and Del Rio Babe Ruth Baseball League, and spending time with the next generation of Del Rio Rams baseball players. He also took a trip back to Norman, Okla., and was part of the University of Oklahoma Sooners’ annual Diamond Dinner, a tradition for the school’s baseball program.
He’s also worked hard to speak to people and did his best to inspire as many folks as he came in contact with, not just young athletes.
“I’ve worked hard to get where I’m at. I learned and figured out what my weakness were and that’s what I worked on. I had to keep with the challenge of new kids coming up each year, trying to take my spot. That was my mindset that kept me on the field. It started in high school and continued through college,” Mayfield said. “I knew I had to get out of here to find success, but with my story I don’t just want to inspire people to play sports. If I do inspire a few of them to pick up a baseball and develop a passion for the game I love, that’s great, but what I really hope to accomplish with my story is to inspire anyone to never give up. If you want something it’s going to take a lot of work, a lot of hours of sacrifice and it takes patience, and I hope I can inspire them to keep going.”
Part of Mayfield’s offseason was spent working with the Rams at the Rams practice field located between Del Rio High and Del Rio Freshman schools. Thanks to his brother-in-law, Rams assistant coach Luis Flores, Mayfield was able to work out alongside the young Rams and offer some advice on how to improve their game.
For him, it was a homecoming of sorts as he got to step onto the field he called home for four years and helped turn him into a four-time all-district selection and NCAA Division I athlete.
“I really want to say ‘thank you’ to those kids. I was a great feeling being back out there again. The last time I was on that field was in 2009,” Mayfield said. “Out of all of the ball fields I’ve been on, at every level, it all comes back to this one field. It helped me develop my confidence and if you don’t have confidence in yourself, who will?”
Mayfield’s hard work paid off last season with his first chance to play with Houston Astros after seven years in the minors. Mayfield was proud of the chance he got, making him the fourth Del Rioan to play at the major league level. His time with the Astros culminated in a trip to the World Series.
“It was my first time at a world series as a player or fan. Growing up, I maybe only got to go to two games, so it was really special for me. The Astros won the whole thing in 2017, and there were players telling me to enjoy my time there because you never know if you’ll make it back,” Mayfield said. “I enjoyed every second of it, just took it all in. I learned from all those experiences and I believe it will help me in the long run. Though I didn’t get to play during the postseason, just being there was an incredible achievement. It was an incredible experience unlike any other I’ve been a part of. Being in the locker room, being in the dugout, I got to be a part of that and it was special to me.”
In the months that followed, though, the joys of a trip to the World Series were replaced with the dread of punishment as Major League Baseball conducted an investigation into purported cheating by the Astros during the 2017 and part of 2018 seasons involving technology and sign-stealing.
Commissioner Rob Manfred released a report that confirmed the Astros’ guilt in stealing signs. The report also named former players Carlos Beltran and Alex Cora as being behind the system. The fallout was heavy as baseball suspended Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow and the club was fined $5 million and forfeited first- and second-round draft picks. Hinch and Luhnow were fired the day after the punishments were announced. Cora was fired as manager of the Boston Red Sox, and Beltran, who had been named manager of the New York Mets, stepped down from that position.
No players were named in the report nor punished reportedly because they were given immunity in exchange for their cooperation.
Mayfield wasn’t on the Astros’ major league roster in 2017 nor 2018. During his time with the team last season, he said he never saw anything like what was described in the report. However, Mayfield said he remains loyal to the Astros and believes a lot of good can come out of these dark times.
“We cannot neglect what happened, but we have to look forward. I’m still proud to have made it to the World Series with them last year and I look forward to going back out there and getting the season started,” Mayfield said. “No matter what, I have to be a professional out there and do my best to tune out all the distractions.”
