Rams come up short against Harlan

SAN ANTONIO — Del Rio played its best game of the season Saturday, but small mistakes sank any chance the Rams had to pick up their first win of the season.
The Rams were called for a false start on a fake punt attempt on fourth-and-one late in the game, forcing Del Rio back five yards and drawing an actual punt back to Northside Harlan. The Hawks would run out the clock behind the strength of its running game and Del Rio never saw the ball again, losing 28-21.
The loss drops the Rams to 0-4 to start the season, the third straight year the Rams have held that mark after four games. Del Rio has a bye next week before heading to Laredo Oct. 4 to open district play against United.
The Rams found success early against Harlan, scoring on their first two possessions.
On the first drive of the game for Del Rio, quarterback Matt Mendez set up the Rams’ first touchdown with a 49-yard pass to tight end Sergio Mireles, who fought and dragged his defender to the one-yard line. Sergio Alameda would cash it in two plays later, and Gabriel Zapata’s extra point gave the Rams a 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the contest.
The Rams then reached into their bag of tricks and delivered an onside kick to the left side of the field. Hector Frausto recovered the ball for Del Rio and the Rams were back in business.
Facing a third-and-six from the Harlan 36, Mendez found Mireles again, this time to the five-yard line. Mendez then connected with Aiden Huerta for a five-yard touchdown, and Zapata’s kick gave Del Rio a 14-0 lead with less than seven minutes elapsed in the first quarter.
Harlan cut the lead to 14-6 on a 12-yard pass from Kannon Williams to Kamali Anderson. The Hawks then cut the lead to 14-12 on a five-yard touchdown run by AJ McDade III. Harlan eventually tied the game on a two-point conversion by McDade with just over a minute left in the first quarter.
The game remained tied until late in the second quarter when Harlan marched down the field and took the lead on a three-yard touchdown run by Zane Svoboda. The kick was good, and the Hawks led with just under three minutes left in the first half.
The 21-14 score would stand as the teams went into halftime.
Del Rio’s defense picked up steam in the second half, harassing Williams and bottling up McDade.
Rams defensive lineman Alejandro De Luna helped derail one Harlan drive when he sacked Williams for an eight-yard loss. The drive ended with a punt.
After the Rams were forced to punt back to Harlan, the Hawks found the end zone again, this time on a 35-yard pass from Williams to Jacory Logan. After the successful point after try, Harlan led 28-14 with just over three minutes left in the third quarter.
Del Rio’s offense was unable to get going in the third quarter, managing just eight yards during the 12-minute period.
Things didn’t look any better for Del Rio as the fourth quarter began because after a pass interference penalty against the Hawks gave the Rams a first down at the Harlan 33, and a Mendez pass to Mireles moved the Rams to the 22, back-to-back holding penalties and a pair of dropped passes set up third down and 30 yards to go at the Harlan 42.
Mendez dumped a short pass to Richard Haynes on the near sideline. After picking up a couple of yards, Haynes was challenged by a pair of Harlan defenders, but he bounced off their attempted tackles, stayed inbounds and then raced down the sideline to the end zone for the score. Zapata’s kick was on target again, and the Rams trailed 28-21 with 9:22 to play.
Del Rio forced Harlan to punt on their next possession, setting the Rams up at their own 18 with 6:38 to play.
However, the Rams managed one first down before staring a fourth down and short situation at the Rams 37. Del Rio lined up to punt, but then Mireles and his blockers bolted to the line to set up what looked like a fake punt/run.
Harlan crashed the line and penalty flags flew. Rams fans were convinced Harlan had jumped offside while Hawks fans believed they had stopped the Rams short of the first down.
After the referees conferred, it was ruled the Rams were flagged for a false start penalty and were penalized five yards. Del Rio elected to punt and never again touched the ball as the Hawks ran out the clock for the win.
