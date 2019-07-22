There’s good news and bad news for Del Rio High School football fans in this year’s Dave Campbell’s Football Magazine.
The good news is that the Rams aren’t picked to finish last in District 29-6A this season. The bad news is that the Rams aren’t picked to make the playoffs either.
Del Rio is picked to finish fifth overall, ahead of sixth place Laredo Nixon and seventh place Laredo LBJ.
On the other side of the playoff cutoff line, Laredo United is projected to win the district championship. Laredo Alexander is picked to finish second while Eagle Pass and Laredo United South are picked to finish third and fourth, respectively.
The Rams finished the 2018-19 campaign with an overall record of 2-8. Both wins came in district play and were against Laredo Nixon and Laredo United South.
Things won’t get any easier for Del Rio this coming season.
The Rams are entering the season with a new quarterback, new tailbacks and new wide receivers. Senior Dominic Sanchez did get some reps with the varsity last season at the quarterback position, but he was limited in the plays he ran.
According to Campbell’s, Sanchez is expected to be pushed at the quarterback position by sophomore Nick Mendez, but those are just two of the names in the battle for the starter position. Diego De Leon and Victor Medina also saw some reps as signal callers during the Rams recent spring football game.
By implementing spring football, the Rams won’t be back on the field as a full team until Aug. 12, but new Rams head coach Roderick Taylor and his coaches should have an idea who they want and where they want to put them based on the performance of the 7-on-7 team that played this summer and the performance of the players during the spring football game.
That’s not to say everything has been set in stone by the time the first day of practice rolls around. Expect a strong competition come August as Del Rio looks to return to its former glory.
This summer the Del Rio High School’s summer workout program has been drawing several hundred student-athletes to the school each day to work out on their own and with their teammates. Taylor said attendance has been strong each day and that in addition to the Rams players who will be attending high school this school year, about 70 middle schoolers and freshmen have also been attending the workouts.
“We have 7, 9 and 11 a.m. workout times as well as 6 p.m. for students that work or attend college or summer school,” Taylor said.
In addition to the workouts, which are voluntary, the attendees are also participating in a variety of team-building exercises including playing video games, usually Madden, and team bonding talks on the hill that surrounds Walter Levermann Ram Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.