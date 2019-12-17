Del Rio headed west for its latest basketball tournament, taking on a variety of teams at the Raising Cane’s Key City Classic in Abilene.
The Rams opened the tournament on Thursday with an evening game against Abilene High. Abilene used a strong first half, in which they outscored the Rams 44-18, to roll to a 78-47 victory over Del Rio.
Luis Arteaga led the Rams with 14 points while Cesar Gavia added 12 points. Jacob Villanueva had eight points, Aiden Huerta had six points, Sebastian Sanchez had four points, Frankie Avendaño added two points, and Eli Webster rounded out the scoring with one point.
Four Abilene players scored in double digits led by Joe Joe Escobedo’s 16 points.
The loss sent the Rams to the consolation bracket and a Friday morning meeting against El Pso Burgess, which lost to Justin Northwest on Thursday.
This time it was the Rams that started hot, opening the game with a 25-point first quarter. However, El Paso was able to battle back and took a one-point lead, 38-37, into halftime.
Del Rio reclaimed the lead in the third quarter, outscoring El Paso 28-23, before closing things out in the fourth for a 75-68 win.
Gavia was the big star for the Rams in the second half, scoring 15 of his team-high 25 points in the third and fourth quarters. Arteaga had another strong game, scoring 17 points including five 3-pointers. Villanueva had 16 points including 12 in the third quarter. Avendaño had six points, Nicolas Rivera had four points, and Sanchez, Huerta and J.J. Cervantes each had two points for the Rams in the win.
The win moved the Rams to the consolation semifinals where they faced off against North Central Texas.
North Central had a slim lead after the first quarter, but then opened the game up in the second quarter, outscoring the Rams 16-3 to take a 35-16 lead into halftime.
Del Rio did finish strong with a 13-point fourth quarter, but the Rams could never close the deficit entirely, falling by the score of 59-36.
Cervantes had a huge game for the Rams, scoring 18 points. Villanueva had nine points, all off 3-pointers. Arteaga had five points, Marco Cruz had three points, Avendaño had two points, and Sanchez rounded out the scoring with one point.
Del Rio is scheduled to return to action this weekend as they return to the road and travel to Ft. Stockton for the West Texas Shootout.
The Rams’ next home game will be Tuesday, Jan. 7, when they host Laredo Nixon at 6:30 p.m.
